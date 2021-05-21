Empire of Sin’s paid Make it Count expansion adding loan sharks, fixers, and more

Just Die Already comes to us from Curve Digital, a relatively small British developer. The creator of the game, Armin Ibrisagic, has stated before that he feels the elderly are often badly mistreated in modern societies, and so naturally here comes a game where we play as a group of senior citizens who will be repeatedly beaten, dismembered, stabbed, electrocuted, eaten, and run over. To balance it out, you can do pretty much everything stated above to younger generations too, so if you need an opportunity to work out some frustrations on whichever age groups you feel are responsible for ruining society presently, this may be your chance.