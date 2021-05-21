newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Empire of Sin's paid Make it Count expansion adding loan sharks, fixers, and more

By admin
pledgetimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProhibition-era mobster strategy game Empire of Sin had a bit of a mixed reception at launch last year, but Romero Games has continued to improve the experience with much-needed bug fixes, AI improvements and more since then. Now, though, the developer says it’s ready to turn its attention back to creating new content, and has announced a new premium expansion, Make it Count, and a new free update, known as The Precinct, for all players.

