Grifols will increase innovation to overcome difficult access to plasma

The Catalan multinational Grifols, specialized in blood-derived pharmaceutical products, wants to start a new stage after serving 15 years on the stock market marked by strong growth thanks to its plasma products, as explained by its leaders this Friday at the shareholders’ meeting. The coronavirus pandemic has boosted the company in some aspects, but it has also hampered others, such as the supply of plasma in the world, which has had an impact on sales. The multinational company expects access to this raw material to normalize from the second half of this year. In parallel, it has started a strategy of betting on innovation, with the research and development of new products, for which it has designed its own structure within the group.