newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Grifols will increase innovation to overcome difficult access to plasma

By admin
pledgetimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Catalan multinational Grifols, specialized in blood-derived pharmaceutical products, wants to start a new stage after serving 15 years on the stock market marked by strong growth thanks to its plasma products, as explained by its leaders this Friday at the shareholders’ meeting. The coronavirus pandemic has boosted the company in some aspects, but it has also hampered others, such as the supply of plasma in the world, which has had an impact on sales. The multinational company expects access to this raw material to normalize from the second half of this year. In parallel, it has started a strategy of betting on innovation, with the research and development of new products, for which it has designed its own structure within the group.

pledgetimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Drugs#Investment Products#Blood Supply#Market Access#Catalan#Treasury#The European Union#Bioscience#Chiron#Plasma Centers#Blood Products#Non Plasma Products#Supply Problems#International Expansion#Strategy#Profit#Collaboration#Company#Access Difficulties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Plasma Drilling Firm Seeks to Expand Geothermal Access

Geothermal energy is considered a renewable resource, but it shares some similarities with non-renewable oil and gas, according to the head of a Slovakia-based company that aims to lower the cost of ultra-deep geothermal drilling with its plasma drilling technology. “Geothermal is the closest renewable to oil and gas,” Igor...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Biggest innovation in Optical Interconnect market 2020 Increase in Demand | Expected to Boost Growth By 2026: CORNING, Fujikura, Finisar, Sumitomo Electric Industries, FIBERONE

“Optical Interconnect Market Industry Forecast To 2026. This Research report comes up with the size of the global Optical Interconnect Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026. Market value has been estimated considering the application and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for each product type and application segment has been provided for the global and local markets.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis Focuses On U.K. Medical Cannabis Market, Expands Its Collaboration With Grow Group On Heels Of NASDAQ Transfer

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) confirmed Thursday its subsidiary Aurora Germany GmbH has extended its collaboration with a United Kingdom-focused biopharmaceutical company Grow Group PLC. The two companies signed a two-year market access services agreement for the U.K. Previously, the Canadian cannabis giant was one of the first companies to...
Industrybiopharmadive.com

Supporting global decentralized and virtual clinical trials during challenging times and beyond

DEK: Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) utilizing direct-to-patient (DTP) services, including the provision of drug products, ancillary supplies, and home healthcare visits, have demonstrated significant benefits in patient recruitment and enrollment and reducing burdens on patients. Additionally, they have facilitated trials investigating rare diseases with geographically dispersed populations and other challenges that were previously impossible. The risks and challenges incurred on clinical trials logistics by the COVID-19 pandemic have made traditional, site-based trials challenging during the pandemic and thus have significantly accelerated the adoption of DCT and DTP trials models to keep site investigators and potentially vulnerable and immunocompromised patients safe from infection. Pandemic impacts have also added new roadblocks to the provision of DTP services that require agility, flexibility, and comprehensive global capabilities to avoid.
Economymartechseries.com

WEVO Announces 290% Growth in Q1, as On-Demand Access to Customer Insights Becomes Critical to Success in an Increasingly Competitive Digital Market

The company reports record sales and a growing team across the US to support the demand for rapid, validated insights for digital experiences. WEVO, the user experience platform for rapid validation of digital customer experiences, today reported record sales for the first quarter of 2021. WEVO grew 290% year-over-year in...
Technologystockdaymedia.com

Heritage Cannabis Teams with CannMart to Offer Cannabis Consumers Online Access to Innovative Brands (HERTF)

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage”or the “Company”), today announced that its products, including all five of the Heritage brands – Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, feelgood., and RAD – are available for purchase on the CannMart online platform. CannMart, a subsidiary of NamasteMD, is a Health Canada licensed desktop and mobile portal that gives cannabis consumers with medical cannabis authorization across Canada the flexibility to buy products quickly and conveniently delivered.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Inclusive and transparent dialogue can fix fragile US supply chains

2020 will be remembered as the year of the pandemic. But it was also a year of reckoning for globalization writ large, and, in particular, the mechanisms of a highly interdependent and integrated global economy. Long heralded as a strength of the U.S. economy, American manufacturing’s extended and extensive supply chains were suddenly exposed as a vulnerability.
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Collaboration Between Organizations Is the Key to Getting Ahead of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been raging for well over a year now. In January 2020, the novel coronavirus genome was mapped out, giving researchers the ability to track not only its spread but its lineages over time and across locations. Now, after a year of lockdowns, there’s reason for hope: vaccines are starting to take effect, with early evidence of their value visible in falling case numbers in some populations after rollout.
Jobseminetra.com

China is looking to automation to solve population problems

Guangzhou, China — Qin Jiahao works for China’s e-commerce giant JD.com Logistics business for about 6 years. Currently, a huge amount of his work is automated. “In the past, almost all work was done manually. After automation, almost half of the work done by workers is done on machines, which reduces work intensity,” said CNBC. Told to.
Industrycheshire.media

Latest Research Report On Precision Irrigation Market Which Covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition By Manufacturers, Supply (Production), And Consumption Analysis | Aquaspy, Crop Metrics, EPC Industry, Grodan, Hortau

Chicago, United States: Global Precision Irrigation Market Report 2020, Forecast to 2026, The report focuses on encompassing several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, and various regions. The report has summed up industry analysis size, share, application, and statistics associated with the global Peptide Synthesis market. The report delivers an in-depth competitive landscape, Growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications. The report also estimates comprehensive market revenue along with Growth patterns, and the overall volume of the market.
Marketsmccourier.com

Edible Lactose Market Rapidly Growing With Key Trends, Future Analysis and Forecast by 2021-2025| Arion Dairy Products(Netherlands), Kerry Group(Ireland), Davisco Food International(US), Arla Foods(Denmark), Hilmar Ingredients(US)

Global Edible Lactose Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Edible Lactose industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Edible Lactose Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Edible Lactose Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.
Industryfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves LIVE recap: Making complex supply chain innovation more accessible

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves LIVE @HOME. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How technology and innovation are key to navigating today’s supply chain. DETAILS: Necessity is the mother of all invention and innovation, and the past year is likely to be the seed for hyper-innovation over the next five to 10 years. ArcBest Technologies’ Michael Newcity and FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill discuss these innovation seeds in this fireside chat.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

The Environmental and Nutritional Impact of Removing Dairy Cattle

The United States dairy industry is a major contributor to the US food and nutrient supply. Dairy products are a major source of protein, calcium, and many essential vitamins not just in the US but all over the world. The US dairy industry also accounts for 16 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions from all of US agriculture, and contributes roughly 1.58 percent of the total US greenhouse gas emissions.
Medical & Biotechcollegebaseballcentral.com

Pyelonephritis Drug Industry Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players: Achaogen Inc,AstraZeneca Plc,Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd,Merck & Co Inc,MerLion Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd,The Medicines Company,Zavante Therapeutics Inc

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries cross the globe, with the World Health Organization (WHO) calling it a public health emergency. The global impact of coronary virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is already beginning to be felt and will have a major impact on the industry in 2020. COVID-19 will influence the global economy in three main ways: by directly influencing production and demand, by creating supply chains and market disruptions, and by having a financial effect on businesses and financial markets.
HealthDOT med

Successful installations of Dunlee liquid metal bearing CT replacement tubes in USA

Tubes available in USA and Europe for Revolution™ Evo and Optima™ CT 660. Dunlee announces that it has successfully installed the first CT replacement tubes with liquid metal bearing (LMB): the new DA200P40+LMB tube with Dunlee CoolGlide™ technology. Prior to first installations, the DA200P40+LMB tube with Dunlee CoolGlide™ technology was...
HealthPosted by
POZ

Overcoming Obstacles to Accessing Treatment

I’m Javi. I’m 44 years old and am very excited to share my journey with you. In 1994, I became HIV positive in Veracruz, Mexico. Right after I got the news, my doctor told me that I’d need to go to Mexico City to get my new HIV medication. Every month, I had to travel by bus for about six and half hours from my little town to Mexico City to get my cocktail.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Inari and Beck’s collaborate to accelerate farmer access to gene editing innovation

Inari and Beck’s have announced a business and R&D collaboration that combines Inari’s novel predictive design and advanced multiplex gene editing technology with Beck’s established corn research and breeding program, say officials for the companies. Since its inception in 2016, Inari has made significant progress in delivering scientific breakthroughs through...