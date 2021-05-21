Pendleton events calendar

(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

Water Safety Class (24th and 25th) Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:30 AM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

A fun and educational class to teach kids to be safe around water. This will be a 2-day class that is interactive and will be in the water. Topics to be covered - Safety rules for being in and...

BackFire Station "Rally in the Blues" Pendleton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1205 Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton, OR 97801

150 mile Adventure Motorcycle ride in the beautiful Blue Mountains near Pendleton Oregon

Wednesday BBQ Dinner- Following the Rodeo Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Address: 1205 SW Court Ave, Pendleton, OR

Join us for the BBQ dinner following the rodeo performance on Wednesday, September 15th on the world famous Round-Up grass arena. Meal includes: BBQ Beef Sandwich Coleslaw Baked Beans Cookie...

Level IV-Stroke Improvement (session A) Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

Designed for the beginner who is comfortable in the water and ready to swim. Skills taught: refined rhythmic bobs, freestyle, using alternate side breathing, and backstroke. Must pass Dolphins II...

Dolphins 2 (Session B) Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

Designed for those who have completed Level 2 (or equivalent), and swimming on their own. Skills taught: refined freestyle with side breathing and backstroke, breaststroke, and keeling dives. Age...