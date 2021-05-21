Pendleton events calendar

newsbreak-logo
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
(PENDLETON, OR) Pendleton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pendleton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MJyr_0a7CSZNI00

Water Safety Class (24th and 25th)

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:30 AM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

A fun and educational class to teach kids to be safe around water. This will be a 2-day class that is interactive and will be in the water. Topics to be covered - Safety rules for being in and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFtrR_0a7CSZNI00

BackFire Station "Rally in the Blues"

Pendleton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1205 Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton, OR 97801

150 mile Adventure Motorcycle ride in the beautiful Blue Mountains near Pendleton Oregon

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5oXH_0a7CSZNI00

Wednesday BBQ Dinner- Following the Rodeo

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Address: 1205 SW Court Ave, Pendleton, OR

Join us for the BBQ dinner following the rodeo performance on Wednesday, September 15th on the world famous Round-Up grass arena. Meal includes: BBQ Beef Sandwich Coleslaw Baked Beans Cookie...

Learn More

Level IV-Stroke Improvement (session A)

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 03:45 PM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

Designed for the beginner who is comfortable in the water and ready to swim. Skills taught: refined rhythmic bobs, freestyle, using alternate side breathing, and backstroke. Must pass Dolphins II...

Learn More

Dolphins 2 (Session B)

Pendleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Address: 1901 NW Carden Ave, Pendleton, OR

Designed for those who have completed Level 2 (or equivalent), and swimming on their own. Skills taught: refined freestyle with side breathing and backstroke, breaststroke, and keeling dives. Age...

Learn More
With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

5/15 Upcoming Services

BLACK, RUSTY — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Roy Raley Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. ESSELSTYN, RON — Graveside service at 3 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. LINDSEY, SHIRLEY — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. RITZ, FRANK...
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

BMCC fundraiser gears up with Cruisin’ for Scholarships

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College’s Cruisin’ for Scholarships is switching gears for its ninth annual event. Rather than having a traditional car show, the 2021 event will hit the road with a car cruise. The fundraiser supports the college’s diesel technologies program and student scholarships. The Cruisin’ for Scholarships...
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Dirt Dabblers to spruce up Rose Garden

PENDLETON — The Dirt Dabblers Garden Club is planning a pruning and cleanup effort at the Rose Garden at Vert Auditorium. The event is Wednesday, May 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. People are invited to grab some tools and spend the morning digging in the dirt.
Umatilla County, OREast Oregonian

Fair Appreciation Dinner canceled

HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner set to take place on May 15 will be combined with next year's event instead. In a letter to sponsors, Fair Manager Angie McNalley said that Umatilla County moving back to high risk restrictions for COVID-19 would not allow the fair to hold a full event, and after speaking with the county health department about different options, the fair board agreed it did not want to cut anyone from the guest list.