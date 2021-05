MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment, we’re meeting an iguana named Paisley at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. “Iguanas typically get to be about 6-7 feet from the tip of the tail to the nose, all the way, typically weigh around 8.5 to 10 pounds,” says zookeeper Garrett Cole. “Lizards, as well as most reptiles, smell using their tongues, they actually don’t use their nostrils to smell, they breathe through those. But, they have specialized taste buds on their tongue to help them smell, and they can actually tell what direction they want to go in based off of what side or what part of the tongue it hits.”