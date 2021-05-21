Big climate change? G7 nations decide to take a fundamental step
Berlin – A virtual get-together with groundbreaking importance: According to the Federal Environment Ministry (BMU), the G7 have agreed to end government funding for coal-fired power plants abroad. The industrialized nations have come to the agreement “that worldwide further investments in coal-fired power generation must stop now”. This would not be compatible with the 1.5 degree target, said Svenja Schulze (SPD) after two days of discussions with her colleagues from France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the USA and Great Britain as well as the EU.pledgetimes.com