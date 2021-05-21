newsbreak-logo
Environment

Big climate change? G7 nations decide to take a fundamental step

admin
pledgetimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin – A virtual get-together with groundbreaking importance: According to the Federal Environment Ministry (BMU), the G7 have agreed to end government funding for coal-fired power plants abroad. The industrialized nations have come to the agreement “that worldwide further investments in coal-fired power generation must stop now”. This would not be compatible with the 1.5 degree target, said Svenja Schulze (SPD) after two days of discussions with her colleagues from France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the USA and Great Britain as well as the EU.

Environmentforeignbrief.com

G7 Environment and Climate Ministerial meeting to take place

The Group of Seven’s (G7) respective Climate and Environment Ministers will meet virtually today to discuss sustainable COVID-19 recovery strategies. The ministerial meeting will be complemented by UN-sanctioned COP26 and COP15 conferences after their rescheduling from 2020 due to COVID-19, furthering multilateral climate momentum. The meeting’s policy priorities include a net zero G7 by 2050, transition to a low carbon economy, reversing biodiversity loss and tackling ocean pollution. As major stimulus policies rely heavily on planet-warming fossil fuels, expect discussions to revolve around greener recovery strategies, such as increased investment in green urban infrastructure , low carbon activities and clean energy generation.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Minister Of Environment And Climate Change And Minister Of Natural Resources Participate In G7 Climate And Environment Ministers' Meeting

GATINEAU, QC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past two days, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, participated virtually in the G7 Climate and Environment Ministers' Meeting hosted by the UK. He was joined by the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, for the discussions on net zero and clean-energy transition.
Environmentinsidesources.com

With Climate Change, Is It Garbage In, Trillions Out?

One basic principle of computer modeling is “garbage in, garbage out”. In other words, you can’t model phenomena you don’t understand. Nonetheless, politicians often use bad models to give a veneer of legitimacy to weak ideas. Climate policy is essentially a debate over models. The general circulation models used to...
Congress & CourtsNews Slashdot

Millennials are Taking Governments to Court over Climate Change. And They're Starting to Win

CNN tells the story of Luisa Neubauer, a 25-year-old woman who took the German government to court last year — and won:. On April 29, the country's Supreme Court announced that some provisions of the 2019 climate change act were unconstitutional and "incompatible with fundamental rights," because they lacked a detailed plan for reducing emissions and placed the burden for future climate action on young people. The court ordered the government to come up with new provisions that "specify in greater detail how the reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions" by the end of next year. The decision made headlines across the world...
TravelTribTown.com

EU takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

BRUSSELS — The European Union took a step toward relaxing travel rules for tourists from outside the 27-nation bloc Wednesday when EU ambassadors agreed on measures to allow in fully vaccinated visitors. The ambassadors also agreed to ease the criteria needed for nations to be considered COVID-19 safe and from...
Energy IndustryWenatchee World

In climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal

LONDON — The world’s seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to stop international financing of coal projects that emit carbon by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets. Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen as...
U.S. Politicsenergyvoice.com

US focus on climate change meets mixed African reactions

The US administration has set out plans to cut financing for hydrocarbon developments, while African states are doing what they can to secure energy projects. US President Joe Biden hosted the Leaders’ Summit on Climate, with the US publishing its own International Climate Finance Plan. As demonstration of the seriousness...
Stoddard, NHKeene Sentinel

Stoddard, take a step on climate change, by Geoffrey Jones

At this year’s town meeting on May 18, the Stoddard Conservation Commission is asking voters to support Article 28, which offers a commonsense solution to a complex problem: climate change. People in New Hampshire, newcomers and natives, have always shared an appreciation and respect for our environment. This warrant article...
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

UK is pushing for G7 to adopt mandatory climate reporting

UK is pushing for G7 to adopt mandatory climate reporting. The UK is using its current leadership of the G7 group of major economies to push for mandatory corporate reporting of climate risks, Bloomberg reports, citing “people familiar with the matter”. It explains: “Under the proposals, the biggest companies would report annually on their exposure to risks and opportunities presented by climate change. It would follow guidelines set out in 2017 by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.” The news comes ahead of a 4-5 June meeting of G7 finance ministers, Bloomberg says, adding that while a final communique from the group has “yet to be agreed”, the UK is pushing the idea of climate disclosures as a priority.
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Germany’s Merkel: build political majority vs climate change

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands young people’s frustration about the pace of efforts to combat climate change, but is stressing the need to build political majorities to support effective action. Merkel’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ambitious plan to reduce Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions to ‘net...
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

G-7 nations to accelerate efforts to slow global warming

LONDON — (AP) — Environment ministers from seven leading industrialized nations agreed Friday to accelerate efforts to slow global warming, including a commitment to end government support for new coal-fired power plants by the end of this year. The pledges were part of a wide-ranging communique issued by Group of...
Environmentwkzo.com

Germany’s Scholz proposes “climate club” to avoid trade friction

LISBON (Reuters) – Germany wants the European Union to create a “climate club” with other countries like the United States, Japan and possibly even China to avoid trade friction linked to green tariffs such as a planned carbon border levy. German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on...
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

COP26 President Says ‘Coal Must Go' If Planet Is to Meet Climate Targets

In a wide-ranging speech delivered on Friday, COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma emphasizes the importance of ending international coal financing. "The days of coal providing the cheapest form of power are in the past, and in the past they must remain," Sharma says. This year's COP26 climate change conference must consign...
Environmentproject-syndicate.org

Germany’s Ineffective Green Unilateralism

MUNICH – Germany already has one of the world’s most ambitious climate programs. Now the country wants to become the global leader in terms of climate goals. But this strategy will not be able to slow down climate change. The Big Lie and Its Consequences. Elizabeth Drew sees the Republican...
EnvironmentCouncil on Foreign Relations

Why Climate Finance Is Critical for Accelerating Global Action

To combat climate change, governments and institutions should increase their funding to poorer nations to pay for adaptation and mitigation measures. Efforts to address climate change can cost billions of dollars, often making them out of reach for poorer nations, which have contributed far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than developed countries. As a result, financing has emerged as a potential flash-point issue this year as global climate discussions gain momentum.
Environmentwri.org

STATEMENT: G7 Raises the Bar for Decarbonization, But Needs to Step Up its Climate Finance Support for the Global South

WASHINGTON (May 21, 2021)—Today, G7 Climate and Environment Ministers agreed on a number of new commitments, as reflected in a new Communiqué. G7 leaders will meet in June (11-13), where they can take this agenda further. G7 countries are responsible for about 27% of global greenhouse gas emissions and represent more than half of global GDP. They are also responsible for roughly 80% of climate finance flows from developed to developing countries.
Environmentduke.edu

Quick Learner: Taking Personal Action on Climate Change

Fighting climate change may feel too daunting for any one person to take on. But f enough of us change our behaviors and promote change in our communities, we can reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 37% over the next three decades. In this Quick Learner video, we present some of the changes we can make that will have an impact.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Richest nations agree to end support for coal production overseas

The world’s richest nations have agreed to end their financial support for coal development overseas, in a major step towards phasing out the dirtiest fossil fuel. After nearly two days of wrangling at a meeting of the G7 environment and energy ministers, hosted virtually by the UK on Thursday and Friday, all reaffirmed their commitment to limiting global heating to 1.5C, and committed to phasing out coal and fully decarbonising their energy sectors in the 2030s.