Big climate change? G7 nations decide to take a fundamental step

UK is pushing for G7 to adopt mandatory climate reporting. The UK is using its current leadership of the G7 group of major economies to push for mandatory corporate reporting of climate risks, Bloomberg reports, citing “people familiar with the matter”. It explains: “Under the proposals, the biggest companies would report annually on their exposure to risks and opportunities presented by climate change. It would follow guidelines set out in 2017 by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.” The news comes ahead of a 4-5 June meeting of G7 finance ministers, Bloomberg says, adding that while a final communique from the group has “yet to be agreed”, the UK is pushing the idea of climate disclosures as a priority.