Wenatchee brings back elementary school assistant principal jobs

WENATCHEE — Elementary school assistant principal posts — eliminated during Wenatchee School District budget cuts in 2018 — are making a comeback.

The district announced this week that six elementary school assistant principals have been hired for next year, along with one middle school assistant principal. The six elementary positions are new hires, while the middle position is a replacement.

It is unusual to hire seven new assistant principals at one time, said district spokeswoman Diana Haglund, but the budget allowed the district to return some needed positions that provide an extra level of support to students and staff.

“In 2018, due to budget reductions, we had to eliminate those positions. Since that time, we have really seen the need to make sure we have these positions in place to not only to support our building principals as instructional leaders but to provide that additional level of leadership and relationship building,” Haglund said.

Previously two elementary assistant principals were splitting duties at two schools. One assistant principal worked part-time at Mission View and part-time Washington, while another assistant principal split time at Columbia and Lincoln.

Haglund said the school district prioritized adding those positions back into the schools, not as half-time splits, but as full-time leaders in the buildings.

The new elementary school assistant principals are:

Columbia Elementary: Lydia Cluckey-Oaks, currently a preschool teacher, dean of students and principal intern at North Beach School District in Ocean Shores.

Lewis and Clark Elementary: Mario Avila, a fourth-grade teacher at Mission View Elementary.

Lincoln Elementary: Jesica Bryant, a special education coordinator for the Wenatchee School District.

Mission View Elementary: Donna Limon, a kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark.

Newbery Elementary: Amy Dilley, an instructional coach at Washington Elementary.

Washington Elementary: Ryan Weaver, an intervention specialist at Columbia Elementary.

The seventh new assistant principal hired, Joshua Eidson, is filling a vacancy at Orchard Middle School created when current Janelle Royster was hired as the new principal at Washington Elementary School. Eidson is currently an assistant principal at Kentridge High School in the Kent School District.

“We’re excited to welcome these new educational leaders to our schools. As part of the building leadership team, they will play a crucial role in supporting equitable outcomes for students and enhancing relationships with staff and families,” Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said this week in a news release.

Most of the new assistant principals are in-district hires. Haglund said the school district went through a lengthy application and interview process with a lot of applicants internally and externally.

“We are really excited to be able to develop many of our leaders from inside the district, so that is a real positive thing for us,” Haglund said. “It’s a great opportunity to have many of our educators coming out of the classroom that have their credentials as principals and have a lot of leadership experience under their belts really to step into that leadership role."