newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee brings back elementary school assistant principal jobs

By Ian Dunn
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnMlY_0a7CSM9500

WENATCHEE — Elementary school assistant principal posts — eliminated during Wenatchee School District budget cuts in 2018 — are making a comeback.

The district announced this week that six elementary school assistant principals have been hired for next year, along with one middle school assistant principal. The six elementary positions are new hires, while the middle position is a replacement.

It is unusual to hire seven new assistant principals at one time, said district spokeswoman Diana Haglund, but the budget allowed the district to return some needed positions that provide an extra level of support to students and staff.

“In 2018, due to budget reductions, we had to eliminate those positions. Since that time, we have really seen the need to make sure we have these positions in place to not only to support our building principals as instructional leaders but to provide that additional level of leadership and relationship building,” Haglund said.

Previously two elementary assistant principals were splitting duties at two schools. One assistant principal worked part-time at Mission View and part-time Washington, while another assistant principal split time at Columbia and Lincoln.

Haglund said the school district prioritized adding those positions back into the schools, not as half-time splits, but as full-time leaders in the buildings.

The new elementary school assistant principals are:

  • Columbia Elementary: Lydia Cluckey-Oaks, currently a preschool teacher, dean of students and principal intern at North Beach School District in Ocean Shores.
  • Lewis and Clark Elementary: Mario Avila, a fourth-grade teacher at Mission View Elementary.
  • Lincoln Elementary: Jesica Bryant, a special education coordinator for the Wenatchee School District.
  • Mission View Elementary: Donna Limon, a kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark.
  • Newbery Elementary: Amy Dilley, an instructional coach at Washington Elementary.
  • Washington Elementary: Ryan Weaver, an intervention specialist at Columbia Elementary.

The seventh new assistant principal hired, Joshua Eidson, is filling a vacancy at Orchard Middle School created when current Janelle Royster was hired as the new principal at Washington Elementary School. Eidson is currently an assistant principal at Kentridge High School in the Kent School District.

“We’re excited to welcome these new educational leaders to our schools. As part of the building leadership team, they will play a crucial role in supporting equitable outcomes for students and enhancing relationships with staff and families,” Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said this week in a news release.

Most of the new assistant principals are in-district hires. Haglund said the school district went through a lengthy application and interview process with a lot of applicants internally and externally.

“We are really excited to be able to develop many of our leaders from inside the district, so that is a real positive thing for us,” Haglund said. “It’s a great opportunity to have many of our educators coming out of the classroom that have their credentials as principals and have a lot of leadership experience under their belts really to step into that leadership role."

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
106
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Ocean Shores, WA
Local
Washington Education
Wenatchee, WA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Principals#High School Students#Education And Schools#Columbia Elementary#Lincoln Elementary#Lewis And Clark#Orchard Middle School#Kentridge High School#Mission View Elementary#Kent School District#Principal Intern#Part Time Washington#Instructional Leaders#Dean#Full Time Leaders#In District Hires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Special Education
Related
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

In-person grad ceremonies for all Wenatchee high schoolers this year

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District announced Friday that Wenatchee High School and WestSide High School will host in-person commencement ceremonies next month for the Class of 2021. The Wenatchee High School graduation is set for 7 p.m. June 4 at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. WestSide High School graduates will...
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Wenatchee High School & WestSide High School Set to Host In Person Graduation Ceremonies

The Wenatchee School District is moving forward with in person commencement ceremonies for WestSide High School and Wenatchee High School’s class of 2021. Wenatchee High School graduation is on June 4 from 8-10 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. A fireworks display will follow the ceremony and start at 10 p.m. WestSide High School graduation will be June 8 at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. at WestSide High School.
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

City of Wenatchee Hosts Confluence Parkway Public Meeting

The city of Wenatchee is inviting the community to a public meeting to share the findings of environmental assessment work for the Confluence Parkway project. The virtual meeting is June 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Our consultants and the city team have been hard at work to put together...
Wenatchee, WAwvc.edu

WVC announces fall 2021 reopening plans and vaccine expectations

Libby Siebens, community relations executive director, 509-682-6436 (Mon.-Thurs.) Wenatchee Valley College has announced instruction plans for fall quarter 2021. Though most classes will remain online and remote this fall, there are plans to offer more classes in-person. Classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including in-person, hybrid, online,...
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News May 14th, 2021

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. Grant Olson will be back with you Monday; I’m Jefferson Robbins, filling in. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you...
Wenatchee, WAifiberone.com

Confluence Health, Wenatchee Valley Medical Group partner for nonprofit grant program

WENATCHEE - Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group have partnered to launch the Community Partnership Fund focused on advancing local initiatives. The Community Partnership Fund will be managed by the Community Foundation of NCW and plans to award $500,000 in grants each year. The grant is open to nonprofit organizations, public schools and public agencies in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties. Grants will be made to support programs that promote health and wellness, education, and arts and culture.
Wenatchee, WAleavenworthecho.com

Calling all poets in grades 1-6

WENATCHEE – What inspires you about the Columbia River? Students currently in grades 1-6 are invited to write a poem about the mighty river as part of the reopening celebration for the completely renovated Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam. The wait is almost over to see the transformation of...
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Wenatchee author making local history available to all

An easy-to-read, contemporary history book on Wenatchee for all, that’s something Chris Rader never found in her 15 years of local historical research. Rader decided to fill this gap by writing her own book, “Place of Plenty: A History of Wenatchee, in English and Spanish.”. Rader has worked as editor...
Wenatchee, WAleavenworthecho.com

School Nurses Recognized With Friend Of Children Award

Wenatchee - The North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) recently recognized school nurses and health room assistants with the 2021 Friend of Children Award. The presentation of the award honors the significant role health services staff play in ensuring schools are prepared to address COVID requirements in order to keep our schools, students, and communities safe.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Who should we honor? — 30 under 35 deadline is Friday

The deadline is nearly here for nominations to the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 under 35, Class of 2021. The list is an annual honoring of North Central Washington's brightest young stars. It's easy to nominate an outstanding employee, co-worker — or someone you know who has made a difference...
East Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Irrigation Outage Coming to Parts of East Wenatchee

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is warning East Wenatchee residents of a scheduled irrigation outage next week. According to a press release the outage, which is connected to the 10th Street renovation project, will affect all irrigation north of 5th Street Northeast from Eastmont Avenue west to North Kentucky Avenue.
Chelan County, WAcashmerevalleyrecord.com

Cashmere Valley Record

At the April 26 Cashmere City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Fletcher announced that the city is seeking to hire lifeguards so that the pool can be opened this summer. However, he said that very few people are applying for those positions. He also announced that the city is seeking a manager for the...
East Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Business Roundup | May 2021

LEAVENWORTH — Organizers have canceled the 2021 Leavenworth Oktoberfest due to COVID-19 state regulations and issues with the city of Leavenworth. This would make the second year in a row without an Oktoberfest in Leavenworth. Projekt Bayern, which has run the festival for 24 years, canceled the 2020 festivities because of statewide restrictions. This year's cancelation took the city by surprise, said Mayor Carl Florea. The 2021 contract between the city and festival organizers has not yet officially been disbanded and the city is still trying to get clarification.