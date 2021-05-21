Payson events coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Payson. Great neighborhood conveniently located just out of downtown Payson. This is a RARE FIND! This Property is actually 2 properties, the home sits on Lots 19 and 20, totaling 2 acres, and the other lot# 21 APN# 304-31-028, is an additional acre being sold with the purchase of the home, totaling 3 acres of Flat Horse Property! The home is a 2 bed 2 bath sitting at 1456 sf, featuring a Beautiful Covered deck, vaulted ceilings, new finishes, Large laundry room, and a Huge tub and walk in shower in the master, new septic, and is close to NF. This Property features another 312 sf Bunk House with bathroom and bedroom. The property also features multiple storage sheds, a Tack shed, and covered hay barn. The 1 car detached garage/workshop has an additional 1/2 bath! This incredible Horse Property is one of the best around! call today for showing instructions. Make sure to take the Virtual Tour! This property has been operated as a successful bed and breakfast with 2 guest suites that each have a full private bath and a kitchenette with refrigerator, bar sink, and microwave. Many opportunities exist to expand. Or you can use it as a private residence and enjoy the space to spread out.Great Country Kitchen with pull out shelves, solid surface counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. The large living room has double doors that lead to the huge, covered, wrap around deck. For the chilling winter evenings, a wood burning stove will keep you warm. The dining room has a bay window and a custom-made dining table with 8 chairs that can convey. The master suite is on the top floor and offers lots of privacy with over 750 sqft. It has many windows for beautiful views and a sitting room overlooking the National Forest; the large master bathroom has a jetted garden tub, shower, and generous walk-in closet. The home got a new metal roof 3 years ago and a 100 gallon water heater in November 2019. Outside, you will find a 5-stall barn (62' x 32'). The stalls are inside/outside stalls with 12' x 12' inside and 12' x 20' outside. The barn has a solid concrete floor, feed room, hay storage, and 2 large chicken coops. There are 4 large turn outs, all with safe pipe fencing and room to expand. Entire property is fenced to keep your animals in and wildlife out. Large dog run with 2 dog houses, RV parking and hookup. Additionally, there is a 24' x 36' freestanding garage with a half bath and 220V for welding. Additionally, there is a separate 20' x 20' wood working shop. The house has an oversized 2-car garage in the basement. The entire property (all electric) is powered by solar (Lease with Tesla) and has a very good well. This property is a great "Preppers Home", as well as environmentally friendly with Solar and a 15,000 gallon gray water system. Seller is related to the listing agent. If you like country living with lots of privacy, space, possibilities, and endless trails, you have found your new home. Too many features to list. Make sure to take the Virtual Tour and make an offer before it's gone. One of a kind! It is a perfect home for a family or 2 families. The main level has large open great room, dining, 3 bedrooms, oversized laundry, and kitchen with GE Monogram appliances, Quartzite countertops, butcher block island, led lighted under & interior Solid alder cabinets, wine station & 3 ovens in kitchen~The master suite on the main level has spectacular views, access to deck, fireplace & exceptional spa like bathroom with heated floors, walk in shower, soaking tub with fireplace, lighting by Restoration Hardware, custom cabinets with every storage function, Italian tile, marble and slab, Best of plumbing fixtures, Toto toilets, His and Her closets, easy access slider to hot tub deck. Main deck has space for lounging, firepit gathering and dining. It was completely remodeled and extended in 2019 with new railings and a full weather proof system allowing the bottom patio to be completely covered with tongue and groove ceilings. The lower level has its own covered patio space, another family room space with separate bar which has Advantium Convection/micro, another dishwasher, beverage fridge~The master suite on the bottom level also has its own fireplace, private separate access to the lower deck and coffee station~There are 3 more bedrooms and a 10 person movie theatre room. Small closet at bottom of the stairs can be converted to wine cellar. The lot at almost an acre makes it incredibly rare. There is plenty of space for more. The owners added a parking place up the hill from their house for guests and a gated dog run. Additional parking could be used in the spot below the master down if needed, the lot goes that far down on the south and the west. Plenty of space for little explorers and for the quiet time on the copper hot tub deck. The hot tub is a Diamond Spa. It has a large capacity Pentair heater and is created to be naturally animicrobial and lasts a lifetime. No Cl is needed. It has an ultraviolet sterilizer and hydrogen peroxide cleaning system. Natural copper patinas over time giving it even more character. This is a one of a kind property. It compares as a new build yet it has a lot that was picked when Chaparral Pines Golf Club was first built! Choice of memberships social or golf are available. $7500 social membership is required for purchase as it is not able to convey to the new buyer.