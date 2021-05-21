newsbreak-logo
Payson, AZ

Payson events coming up

Posted by 
Payson Post
Payson Post
 1 day ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Live events are coming to Payson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Payson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hMIg_0a7CSKNd00

Girls Camp

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 630 Mountain Meadows Dr, Payson, AZ

Faith Adventure Camp Girls Week, 2021 "Eyes on the Prize" Hebrews 12:1-2

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogbue_0a7CSKNd00

2021 Camp Geronimo Summer Camp-Session 6

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 2599 W Webber Creek Rd, Payson, AZ

Camp Geronimo Session 6 Sunday 07-04-2021 1:00 PM MT to Saturday 07-10-2021 10:00 AM MT Camp Geronimo is located north of Payson in the shadows of the magnificent Mogollon Rim on nearly 200 acres...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUeYV_0a7CSKNd00

John Matthew Landry LIVE @ Creekside Cabins, Christopher Creek / Payson

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 1520 E Christopher Creek Loop, Payson, AZ

I'm playing 3 unique sets Memorial Day Weekend at Creekside Tavern, Christopher Creek AZ! Christopher Creek is a beautiful camp ground just east of Payson, AZ off Highway 260! My set times are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7Wbm_0a7CSKNd00

Arizona Youth Soccer Camp

Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Arizona 260, Payson, AZ 85541

Small Goal Soccer, AZ Soccer Lab & Arizona Sports League are coming together to bring you the best week-long soccer camp in the country!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImHXb_0a7CSKNd00

Northern Gila County Fair

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Northern Gila County Fair featuring everything from farm animals to blue-ribbon pies. This year there will be live entertainment all day and through the evening, educational booths, food and fun...

Learn More
Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
55
Followers
114
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Payson

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Payson: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 3. Medical Assistant Certified; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome; 5. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 6. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 8. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus + $1,200+/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year - $4k Sign-On - 99% No-Touch;
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Payson

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Payson: 1. Hiring Insurance Agents and Sales Managers; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 3. School Occupational Therapist (OT); 4. Floor Care Technician; 5. SALES REPRESENTATIVE 100% WORK FROM HOME; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 7. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Payson); 8. CDL-A Company Truck Driver - $3,000 Sign On Bonus; 9. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Payson); 10. CDL A Truck Drivers! Earn an Average of $1300 Weekly! Home Every Other Weekend!;
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Artist Fecht joins EAC-Payson campus art faculty

Eastern Arizona College has added another talented, experienced artist to its Payson campus faculty, welcoming Cheryl Fecht as a new painting instructor this summer. “I’m thrilled about this position,” said Fecht, adding that she has wanted to teach on the Payson campus since moving to Tonto Basin five years ago. Fecht said she applied unsuccessfully for the position then. Recently, though, she encountered Dean Pam Butterfield at a Payson Art League meeting – and Butterfield was in search of art instructors.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

House hunt Payson: See what’s on the market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Over 5 Acre Estate with 3.5 acres of irrigated fenced pasture. 8 stall barn ,Arena, Round pen Running pen Tack roomHorses included!! 4 bedroom and 3 Baths, Kitchen has all the Gourmet you will ever need or want. The deck is recently done with fire proof decking and metal roof. Owner says everything stays. Would like the two Horses to stay. ATMS, mowers .Tools,workshopPROPERTY LINE AT TONTO NATIONAL FOREST If your Buyer is looking for a Cabin Home in one of the Best LOCATIONS with Best VIEWS & PRIVACY but not too far from town? This checks all the boxes! You can walk down to the Lake at Green Valley park from here. Set back in between seasonal visitors with the ultimate privacy. Very Cozy inside with knotty tongue & groove wall & ceiling planks, upper main level includes Open living concept with wood burning fireplace, kitchen with Pine cabinets, center island, breakfast nook, 2 bds, 2 ba, Laundry rm, lower level has another full living area with 3rd bd, 1/2 ba & a built in bar! Outside has a wrap around deck with spectacular endless views of the rim. The yard is so charming, with flowers, trees and patio for outside dining. New AC 2016, New triple pane Windows 2019 Wow - a rare opportunity to own in Geronimo Estates. Custom built, Beautiful, Upgraded, Secluded, year-round or just a weekend home in the mountains. If you love the outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle then this may be the perfect home for you. Right in the middle of the Tonto National Forest is amazing with the beautiful Ponderosa Pines, mountains, rivers, seasonal creeks and wildlife! The land is very unique in that it has wonderful rock formations and incredible mountain views just a short hike up the back-yard pathway. Solar Lights highlight many of these rock formations at night. Ready for you to move right in! 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, One partial bath. Custom made front deck railing. Don't miss this one! This is NOT a manufactured home. Golf Membership Included! Rim Country Living at its finest. This fabulous 4165 SF home is located in the coveted gated golf community of Chaparral Pines. Arrive to be greeted by a level walkway to a charming courtyard. The main floor features 12' ceilings and is 2284 SF that leads out to the wrap around covered deck to enjoy the mild Payson seasons and breathtaking views. The kitchen features all new LG studio appliances w/gas cooktop, wall oven, beautiful wood cabinets and granite countertops. The carpet is all new and there is even a central vacuum and attic fan. The basement has been finished and features an amazing guest suite. The 9.0 home Solar system with a prepaid lease thru 2031 making Avg utility bill at 15.00 per month. There is an additional 125 SF storage area in the basement.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Seed library waiting for gardeners

Rim Country residents with Payson Public Library cards also have access to the Payson Seed Library. The Seed Library is at the Payson library, 328 N. McLane Road, and with a library card, residents can check out three seed packets per month for free. A wide variety of seeds are available for edible plants and herbs. Take the seeds home to grow and save the seeds from the plants to donate back to the library. Seed varieties are rotated with the seasons and are suitable to local growing conditions. The Seed Library is open during regular library hours — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and holidays. For details call 928-474-9260.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Upcoming events

The Payson office of the Gila County Health Department is scheduling for Moderna vaccines. Supply is limited. To schedule an appointment call 928-474-1210. The Payson office of the Gila County Health Department is at 110 W. Main St., Ste. A. Gila County continues to offer free rapid PCR and antibody...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Tickets available for 35th Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo

The 35th Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 at the Payson Multi-Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino. Tickets may be purchased online at www.paysonprorodeo.com or at Bob’s Western Wear in Payson. The cost is $16 for adults, 12 to 64; $14 for seniors, 65 and older; $10 for children, 8 to 12; with children 7 and younger and all active military admitted free. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

TRENDING local news happened around Payson

1. Arizona Trail hikers no longer have to travel on road in Pine | 2. AZ Audit Director Ken Bennett Drops a BOMB! – Says “It’s Very Concerning” that Dominion Has Passwords, Control of Maricopa County Voting Systems and Officials There Do Not | 3. 1 dead, 7 others hospitalized after shooting at Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Phoenix
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Take a look at these homes on the market in Payson

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Payson. Great neighborhood conveniently located just out of downtown Payson. Don't let this beauty pass you by. This is a RARE FIND! This Property is actually 2 properties, the home sits on Lots 19 and 20, totaling 2 acres, and the other lot# 21 APN# 304-31-028, is an additional acre being sold with the purchase of the home, totaling 3 acres of Flat Horse Property! The home is a 2 bed 2 bath sitting at 1456 sf, featuring a Beautiful Covered deck, vaulted ceilings, new finishes, Large laundry room, and a Huge tub and walk in shower in the master, new septic, and is close to NF. This Property features another 312 sf Bunk House with bathroom and bedroom. The property also features multiple storage sheds, a Tack shed, and covered hay barn. The 1 car detached garage/workshop has an additional 1/2 bath! This incredible Horse Property is one of the best around! call today for showing instructions. First time on the market... Rim Country Ranch Bed & Breakfast for Horse and Rider. One of a kind, 3700+ sqft Country Home plus income potential on 3.7 Acres bordering the Tonto National Forest. Make sure to take the Virtual Tour! This property has been operated as a successful bed and breakfast with 2 guest suites that each have a full private bath and a kitchenette with refrigerator, bar sink, and microwave. Many opportunities exist to expand. Or you can use it as a private residence and enjoy the space to spread out.Great Country Kitchen with pull out shelves, solid surface counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. The large living room has double doors that lead to the huge, covered, wrap around deck. For the chilling winter evenings, a wood burning stove will keep you warm. The dining room has a bay window and a custom-made dining table with 8 chairs that can convey. The master suite is on the top floor and offers lots of privacy with over 750 sqft. It has many windows for beautiful views and a sitting room overlooking the National Forest; the large master bathroom has a jetted garden tub, shower, and generous walk-in closet. The home got a new metal roof 3 years ago and a 100 gallon water heater in November 2019. Outside, you will find a 5-stall barn (62' x 32'). The stalls are inside/outside stalls with 12' x 12' inside and 12' x 20' outside. The barn has a solid concrete floor, feed room, hay storage, and 2 large chicken coops. There are 4 large turn outs, all with safe pipe fencing and room to expand. Entire property is fenced to keep your animals in and wildlife out. Large dog run with 2 dog houses, RV parking and hookup. Additionally, there is a 24' x 36' freestanding garage with a half bath and 220V for welding. Additionally, there is a separate 20' x 20' wood working shop. The house has an oversized 2-car garage in the basement. The entire property (all electric) is powered by solar (Lease with Tesla) and has a very good well. This property is a great "Preppers Home", as well as environmentally friendly with Solar and a 15,000 gallon gray water system. Seller is related to the listing agent. If you like country living with lots of privacy, space, possibilities, and endless trails, you have found your new home. Too many features to list. Make sure to take the Virtual Tour and make an offer before it's gone. One of a kind! ~Exclusive Modern Mountain~Set the Cruise & the Hot Tub for the Amazing Drive, 1.5 hr, 5000 ft & 15 degrees cooler, to your own personal gated ~1 acre Hillside retreat~Mogollon Rim, Granite Dells and Monument Mountain Deck Views~Amenities of 2 Top Rated Golf Communities w/ restaurants, trails, multi pools, spas, gyms, courts, playgrounds, dog park and special events~One of Club Founders' top choice lots~4600 SQFT~Rare 5 bedroom~Plus bunk room~Theater Rm~Bar~Entertainment Rm~Views like no other~No expense spared in this 2019 Full Remodel boasting Copper Hot tub~Quartz & Granite slab~Italian tile, Limestone & Hardwood floors~Top of the line Appliances, Fixtures~Smart Home~Furnishings, Art, Linens, etc. Available Separate Bill of Sale**CLICK Document & Virtual Tour** The list of upgrades and features that this property and house has to make it so unique and valuable can be seen through the documents tab where all of the floor plans, remodel plans, scale of the lot which is so very rare not only by its spectacular placement in elevation and direction, but by how much land it has and inturn views preserved. It is a perfect home for a family or 2 families. The main level has large open great room, dining, 3 bedrooms, oversized laundry, and kitchen with GE Monogram appliances, Quartzite countertops, butcher block island, led lighted under & interior Solid alder cabinets, wine station & 3 ovens in kitchen~The master suite on the main level has spectacular views, access to deck, fireplace & exceptional spa like bathroom with heated floors, walk in shower, soaking tub with fireplace, lighting by Restoration Hardware, custom cabinets with every storage function, Italian tile, marble and slab, Best of plumbing fixtures, Toto toilets, His and Her closets, easy access slider to hot tub deck. Main deck has space for lounging, firepit gathering and dining. It was completely remodeled and extended in 2019 with new railings and a full weather proof system allowing the bottom patio to be completely covered with tongue and groove ceilings. The lower level has its own covered patio space, another family room space with separate bar which has Advantium Convection/micro, another dishwasher, beverage fridge~The master suite on the bottom level also has its own fireplace, private separate access to the lower deck and coffee station~There are 3 more bedrooms and a 10 person movie theatre room. Small closet at bottom of the stairs can be converted to wine cellar. The lot at almost an acre makes it incredibly rare. There is plenty of space for more. The owners added a parking place up the hill from their house for guests and a gated dog run. Additional parking could be used in the spot below the master down if needed, the lot goes that far down on the south and the west. Plenty of space for little explorers and for the quiet time on the copper hot tub deck. The hot tub is a Diamond Spa. It has a large capacity Pentair heater and is created to be naturally animicrobial and lasts a lifetime. No Cl is needed. It has an ultraviolet sterilizer and hydrogen peroxide cleaning system. Natural copper patinas over time giving it even more character. This is a one of a kind property. It compares as a new build yet it has a lot that was picked when Chaparral Pines Golf Club was first built! Choice of memberships social or golf are available. $7500 social membership is required for purchase as it is not able to convey to the new buyer.
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

Rim Country Camera Club launches charity projects

The Rim Country Camera Club is once again putting together a charity calendar. It will be the eighth year the club has put out a calendar. The 2022 theme is “Rim Country Diversity” calling for photos that extend across a larger area encompassing all of Gila County and east on State Route 260 to Forest Lakes.
Arizona StatePayson Roundup

Stinknet: a South African weed taking root in southern Arizona

If you were driving Highway 60 through Gold Canyon two years ago this month, near Bashas’, you were probably impressed at roadside banks of bright yellow flowers. No, those weren’t gold poppies or marigolds – instead they’re evidence of encroaching Stinknet (Oncosiphon pilulifer) also commonly known as globe chamomile, though it isn’t a chamomile and shouldn’t be steeped in hot water.
Gila County, AZgilacountyaz.gov

Mesa Del Caballo Road Work Starts May 3

Three months worth of road work begins May 3, with asphalt and drainage improvements along Caballero and Mescalaro Roads in the Mesa Del Caballo subdivision north of Payson, off the Houston Mesa Road. Gila County has contracted with Valor Specialties to rehabilitate Caballero and Mescalaro Roads by milling the existing asphalt and reconstructing the structural section of the roadway, along with minor drainage improvements included in the scope of work. Following a pre-construction conference April 27, work should commence Monday May 3 with locating and lowering utilities in the roadway; the entire project is estimated at 90 days from start to finish.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

These houses are for sale in Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) Looking for a house in Payson? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

On the hunt for a home in Payson? These houses are on the market

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Affordable living in Rim Country! 2/2 with fresh paint inside & out, $375/mo. includes water, sewer trash. Located on the 18th fairway of the renowned Rim Golf Club, you will discover a meticulously appointed mountain retreat that has been built to the highest of standards. Discover throughout the residence a blend of natural stone, hand-forged steel, and hardwood floors. The main level features 2 master suites and an office with built-in cabinetry. Adjacent to the stunning great room is a billiards area and bar that is inviting for entertaining. Numerous exterior landscaped areas with built-in BBQ, water feature, and in ground hot tub, encompass this retreat. This home is a MUST SEE!!! Paradise in Payson on this 2 acre spread. Imagine your lifestyle in this beautiful mountain home sitting majestically on two acres in the most pristine area in Rim Country, very secluded and privacy unlike any other area, ideal for full-time or your cabin get-away. The expansive redwood deck is the perfect place to enjoy our morning coffee and nighttime beverages and meals. Plenty of room on the back of the property to build a guest quarters or anotherhome, do a minor land division if you like. Plenty of room for camping area for friends and family, bring your horses or other livestock! Over 5 Acre Estate with 3.5 acres of irrigated fenced pasture. 8 stall barn ,Arena, Round pen Running pen Tack roomHorses included!! 4 bedroom and 3 Baths, Kitchen has all the Gourmet you will ever need or want. The deck is recently done with fire proof decking and metal roof. Owner says everything stays. Would like the two Horses to stay. ATMS, mowers .Tools,workshopPROPERTY LINE AT TONTO NATIONAL FOREST