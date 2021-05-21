newsbreak-logo
Simone Biles Could Make History On Saturday With This Move

By Megan Manning
International Business Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican gymnast Simone Biles is gearing up for Saturday’s U.S. Classic competition and on Friday during practice, she nailed one of the hardest moves to do off of a vault, the Yurchenko double pike. This double pike adds a second flip to the usual one flip vault. When the video...

