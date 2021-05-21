Simone Biles Could Make History On Saturday With This Move

You'll flip over this video of Simone Biles getting ready for the 2021 U.S. Classic. On May 21, @NBCOlympics posted a video of the 24-year-old gymnast landing her Yurchenko double pike at podium training. According to NBC, the move is a vault no woman has performed in a competition before. "I was like, 'It's Ok, I've done this so many times. I've been doing this for months now,'" Biles said in a later media call, per NBC Sports, adding she feels "really good going into tomorrow." The athlete will appear in the U.S. Classic on May 22, making it her first meet in more than 18 months. Per NBC, the event is the final opportunity for female gymnasts to...