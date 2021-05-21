Sunnyside events coming up

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Sunnyside calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sunnyside:

Highland Boys Varsity Basketball @ Granger Granger, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 01:45 PM

Address: 315 Mentzer Ave, Granger, WA

The Granger (WA) varsity basketball team has a home conference game vs. Highland (Cowiche, WA) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 7:30p.

PERRY TECH POP-UP NIGHT at VARIETAL BREWING CO. Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Join Perry Tech staff at the next “Win a Home” raffle ticket pop-up sales event. We’ll be at Varietal Brewing Co. in Sunnyside, on Friday, May 21st, from 4-6pm. Raffle tickets will be available...

Drive in Movie: Book of Life with Townhall presentation Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 1801 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, WA

Join SHS Prevention Club & Sunnyside United Unidos for a FREE showing of the film the Book of Life with a Townhall Presentation about keeping alcohol out of your book of life! We will be talking...

Strengthening Families for Parents & Youth 10-14 Program Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1901 E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside, WA

Join us for our Spring mini-series of Strengthening Families for Parents & Youth Ages 10-14! If you have a child between these ages, call (509) 831- 6975 to register! Or Message us through...

Harvest Hayday - Grandview Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 940 Wine Country Rd STE B, Grandview, WA

SAVE THE DATE!! We are so excited to announce that our Harvest Hayday is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00am-2:00pm at our Grandview location. This is a free, family friendly...