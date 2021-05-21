newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside events coming up

Posted by 
Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 1 day ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Sunnyside calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sunnyside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvT94_0a7CS7zR00

Highland Boys Varsity Basketball @ Granger

Granger, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 01:45 PM

Address: 315 Mentzer Ave, Granger, WA

The Granger (WA) varsity basketball team has a home conference game vs. Highland (Cowiche, WA) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdbWk_0a7CS7zR00

PERRY TECH POP-UP NIGHT at VARIETAL BREWING CO.

Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Join Perry Tech staff at the next “Win a Home” raffle ticket pop-up sales event. We’ll be at Varietal Brewing Co. in Sunnyside, on Friday, May 21st, from 4-6pm. Raffle tickets will be available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oE5Qs_0a7CS7zR00

Drive in Movie: Book of Life with Townhall presentation

Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 1801 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, WA

Join SHS Prevention Club & Sunnyside United Unidos for a FREE showing of the film the Book of Life with a Townhall Presentation about keeping alcohol out of your book of life! We will be talking...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xwr79_0a7CS7zR00

Strengthening Families for Parents & Youth 10-14 Program

Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1901 E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside, WA

Join us for our Spring mini-series of Strengthening Families for Parents & Youth Ages 10-14! If you have a child between these ages, call (509) 831- 6975 to register! Or Message us through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9tDn_0a7CS7zR00

Harvest Hayday - Grandview

Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 940 Wine Country Rd STE B, Grandview, WA

SAVE THE DATE!! We are so excited to announce that our Harvest Hayday is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00am-2:00pm at our Grandview location. This is a free, family friendly...

Learn More
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
24
Followers
94
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Sunnyside, WA
Government
City
Lincoln, WA
City
Granger, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
City
Cowiche, WA
City
Grandview, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Alcohol#Free Events#Family Friendly Events#Event Venues#Highland#Varietal Brewing Co#Townhall Presentation#Raffle Tickets#Calendar#Spring#Brewing#Music Clubs#In Person Attendance#Mentzer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
Sunnyside Today

Check out these Sunnyside homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MLS# 251297 Usable 24.5 acres is cross-fenced and is set up with a 50 ft horse training pen, hitching post and numerous frost free hydrants for year round water supply.New well and pump puts out 25 qpm with a new water pressure tank in the 12x16 pump house. Pump house has a cement floor, with added linoleumflooring, a water heater, laundry sink with lots of free space for many possibilities; arts, crafts, hobby work, garage band. In addition, there is a wind-resistant Quonset hut barn and 2 loafing sheds on the property. Barn also has a separate insulated tool and/or tack room. Quonset hut has 220/240 service for high power tools, and the property has 2 50 am RV or electric car outlets. No visible neighbors and only a little less than an hour's drive from the Tri-Cities, 15 minutes to Hanford. Property borders on Government land to the east. Pastures on the property are fenced and cross-fenced and prime for building trails as well. The wood burning fireplace keeps the home toasty warm. Kitchen has new SS wall oven. The huge backyard is fenced for dogs and the garden produces enough harvest to be self sufficient. Build your dream house on this oasis!/Ruth Dingfield/CELL: 509-899-2374/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Bill Dingfield/CELL: 509-531-0556<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ruth Dingfield, Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities at 509-946-1188</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MTI5NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1682 Sq.ft home. Come see this one before its gone! This home includes granite counter tops throughout, high quality laminate flooring and a fully fenced back yard/Jeremy Blasdel/CELL: 509-832-2548/Kelly Right Real Estate of the Tri Cities//<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeremy Blasdel, Kelly Right Real Estate of the Tri Cities at 509-904-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MjgwNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Granger, WAYakima Herald Republic

503 Mentzer, Granger, WA 98932

3 Bedroom house with a 4th bedroom/office. Right next to the schools with a fully fenced yard, Homeowner is only selling because she had to move west for work. Tons and Tons of upgrades done to the home, to include new windows, flooring, fresh paint, new gutters only a year old, and many more. Updated washer, dryer, stove and dishwasher stay with the home. Call your favorite agent or me to get a copy of all the updates done. Including inspections and new tie downs.
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

I Saw it in the Sun: May 12, 2021

May 14, 1931 – ‘S.H.S. Dance’ – The last high school dance of the year was held last Friday at the Parish Hall. The music was excellent and helped make the dance one of the nicest ever held by Sunny Hi. The Girls’ Club served refreshments during the intermission. The...
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

Free drive-in movie at SHS May 21

Sunnyside United-Unidos is hosting a free drive-in movie and townhall presentation Friday, May 21 at the new parking lot at Sunnyside High School. The movie, Book of Life, is about a young man who is torn between fulfilling the expectations of his family and following his heart. Gates open at...
Mabton, WAsunnysidesun.com

City of Mabton Notice

City of Mabton Notice is hereby given that the City of Mabton Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the City's Shoreline Master Program Update. This meeting will be held via Zoom with a link provided on the City's website, cityofmabton.com, at the regular scheduled meeting May 20, 2021 at 6pm.
Yakima, WAmega993online.com

Yakima Valley Pippins Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Today

The Yakima Valley Pippins have announced that single-game tickets for the season-opening weekend series against the Corvallis Knights go on sale today (Monday, May 10). In a press release, Pips General Manager Jeff Garretson said that only a limited number of tickets will be available for upcoming games due to coronavirus protocols. Phase 3 guidelines say that the club can only operate at 25% capacity, or, roughly, 700 fans per game in attendance.
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

We Have A Winner! $2.7 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Sunnyside!

A lotto ticket almost got tossed in the trash but it turned out to be a $2.7 Million lottery ticket and now a lucky Sunnyside man is collecting his winnings. According to the Sunnyside Sun, a Sunnyside man is now a millionaire thanks to a ticket he purchased at Safeway. He bought the ticket at the Safeway on 6th street.
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

Isaiah Barrera

16th annual Car Show restores norm to SHS grad party. Sunnyside High School’s 16th annual ‘All Vehicle’ Car Show rumbled onto the campus parking lot as a drive-thru fundraiser to benefit the Class of 2021 and its all night after graduation party in the gym on Saturday, May 1.
Granger, WAnbcrightnow.com

Free COVID-19 pop-up clinic at KDNA radio station Wednesday

GRANGER, WA - There is a free, no registration required, COVID-19 vaccine clinic is available Wednesday at Radio KDNA in Granger. The clinic will start 3:00pm and last until 7:00pm May 5th at 121 Sunnyside Ave in Granger. The clinic is open to any Yakima County community member who is...