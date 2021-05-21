newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defuniak Springs, FL

What’s up Defuniak Springs: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 1 day ago

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Defuniak Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defuniak Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTwMl_0a7CS4LG00

Community Redevelopment Agency Board Meeting

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 71 US-90, Defuniak Springs, FL

DeFuniak Springs City Council meetings are held the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at the Walton County Courthouse located at 571 US Hwy 90 East. FS 286.0105 Notices of meetings and hearings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Hgfa_0a7CS4LG00

Meditation Circle - September

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 295 Hurley Dr, Defuniak Springs, FL

If you’re ready to unwind, leave your stressful state behind, and walk away feeling relaxed and refreshed, join our monthly meditation. Each meditation includes a special theme to help you: ·...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdBqv_0a7CS4LG00

Funeral service

Florala, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1972 Sixth St, Florala, AL

Here is Walter Columbus Miller’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Walter Columbus Miller (Florala, Alabama), who passed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIVlS_0a7CS4LG00

October 2021 - Harvest Festival & Wine Club Pickup — Chautauqua Vineyards & Winery

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 364 Hugh Adams Rd, Defuniak Springs, FL

Free Wine Tastings | Wine Club Pickup | Art & Craft Vendors| Food | Live Entertainment

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uoBr_0a7CS4LG00

Good Night Out

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 14475 US-331 N, Defuniak Springs, FL

Join Jason Crabb, Comedian Mickey Bell, and Tonja Rose for a night of worship, comedy and fun at Anderson Farm

Learn More
Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
54
Followers
115
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Alabama State
Defuniak Springs, FL
Government
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crabb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Obituary#Live Events#Free Events#County Council#Al Here#Anderson Farm#Columbus#Theater#Fs#Standup Comedy#Comedian Mickey Bell#Live Formats#Live Content#Remote Versions#Sat#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Meditation
Related
Defuniak Springs, FLPosted by
Defuniak Springs Journal

Start tomorrow? Defuniak Springs companies hiring immediately

These companies in Defuniak Springs are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. IT Support Specialist - Remote!; 2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+); 3. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 4. Sales Representative - Work From Home; 5. MSR (June 14th); 6. Work From Home - Life Insurance - Proven System and Flexible Schedule!; 7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 8. 100% Remote Software Developer (.NET/C#) *Secret Clearance Needed*;
Defuniak Springs, FLPosted by
Defuniak Springs Journal

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Defuniak Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Defuniak Springs, FLPosted by
Defuniak Springs Journal

Check out these homes for sale in Defuniak Springs now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Completely remodeled 3 bedroom brick house north of DeFuniak with additional 1800 sqft building with metal roof and central HVAC and potential to be anything from a work shop, studio, or its own separate house. Multiple possibilities. It features a large 1,100 sqft main room, 2 bathrooms and 2 activity rooms. Remodeled Brick house has new metal roof, new paint inside and out New interior and Exterior Doors, New pex plumbing with manifold, new water heater, new HVAC system, new stainless appliances, new floors, new granite countertops new lights and fixtures. Just like a brand new house. Features a nice yard and attached carport. Nice quiet country living! Must see.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Charles A McKinley, Iron Horse Realty Of Nw Florid at 850-951-2703</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious four bedroom two bathroom manufactured home on just under half an acre lot located close to town! This beautiful home has an easy flow and open floor plan with the living room leading you into the kitchen, dining area, and additional family room which makes this home perfect for entertaining. There is vinyl flooring in all wet areas. Outside, there is a covered deck which would be great for grilling on those long summer days. Come and see this home today and make it yours!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Briana C Burgess, Southern Choice Properties Llc at 850-951-4828</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Ripe for Development or as your own private waterfront estate! Live like a King on the last large acreage parcel available on King Lake. This 17+/- acres has 1716+/- of Waterfront feet. Current zoning is Rural Village, allowing two homes per acre which would make this the perfect place for development. Plans have been drawn to show possible layout of lots should you decide to develop this waterfront beauty! There is a main home and guest home on this property. Both have had recent upgrades. Also included is a large detached garage. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from this parcel. Property has mature magnolia and oak trees. It is simply beautiful. Property shown by appointment only. Call for your tour today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elizabeth L Brannon, Brannon Real Estate Services at 850-585-8016</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> REO property in the heart of Defuniak Springs just a short drive to shopping, interstate access and schools. Home rests on a larger, nearly 1/2 acre city lot and is exposed to nearly 280sf of road frontage. Lot is completely fenced. Home was built in the 30s and is all wood shot gun style home. Right at 900 sf, this home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home has significant damage and definitely not occupant ready. At this time seller is not allowing any showings.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cosmo M Spellings, Assurance Realty of NWFL LLC at 850-306-3989</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Defuniak Springs, FLwtvy.com

Country Singer Jeff Bates to Open LakeFest 2021

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVY) - Country Singer Jeff Bates will kick off LakeFest festival on Friday, May 14, 2021, with a concert at the DeFuniak Springs Amphitheatre. LakeFest 2021 is a 3-day event in Chipley Park celebrating safe, outdoor recreational activities for the entire family. The event is hosted and orchestrated by the City of DeFuniak Springs in collaboration with numerous government agencies and nonprofit organizations. There is no charge for parking or admission to the concert or festival.
Fort Walton Beach, FLNW Florida Daily News

City kicks off summer concert series at Fort Walton Landing park

FORT WALTON BEACH — Hundreds of people filled Fort Walton Landing under clear skies last Friday evening to take in the funky sounds of New Orleans-based band Flow Tribe. The performance was the first of Fort Walton Beach’s annual Concerts at The Landing. The family-friendly free series features a variety of acts, local and regional, designed to entertain a variety of musical tastes. The series has three more shows on Friday evenings this month.
Walton County, FLwaltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report or May 12

Bay: Plenty of redfish and trout. Surf: Still a few pompano being caught. River: Lots of catfish, shellcracker, bream. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
Walton County, FLwtvy.com

What’s next for the Walton County Tourist Development Council?

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the Tuesday Walton County commission meeting, Vice-Chair Mike Barker made the motion to terminate Jay Tusa. He’s the executive director of the Tourist Development Council. Barker claims Tusa did not schedule a meeting with him about the cost of the new TDC visitor center....