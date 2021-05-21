What’s up Defuniak Springs: Local events calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Completely remodeled 3 bedroom brick house north of DeFuniak with additional 1800 sqft building with metal roof and central HVAC and potential to be anything from a work shop, studio, or its own separate house. Multiple possibilities. It features a large 1,100 sqft main room, 2 bathrooms and 2 activity rooms. Remodeled Brick house has new metal roof, new paint inside and out New interior and Exterior Doors, New pex plumbing with manifold, new water heater, new HVAC system, new stainless appliances, new floors, new granite countertops new lights and fixtures. Just like a brand new house. Features a nice yard and attached carport. Nice quiet country living! Spacious four bedroom two bathroom manufactured home on just under half an acre lot located close to town! This beautiful home has an easy flow and open floor plan with the living room leading you into the kitchen, dining area, and additional family room which makes this home perfect for entertaining. There is vinyl flooring in all wet areas. Outside, there is a covered deck which would be great for grilling on those long summer days. Come and see this home today and make it yours! Current zoning is Rural Village, allowing two homes per acre which would make this the perfect place for development. Plans have been drawn to show possible layout of lots should you decide to develop this waterfront beauty! There is a main home and guest home on this property. Both have had recent upgrades. Also included is a large detached garage. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from this parcel. Property has mature magnolia and oak trees. It is simply beautiful. Property shown by appointment only. Call for your tour today! REO property in the heart of Defuniak Springs just a short drive to shopping, interstate access and schools. Home rests on a larger, nearly 1/2 acre city lot and is exposed to nearly 280sf of road frontage. Lot is completely fenced. Home was built in the 30s and is all wood shot gun style home. Right at 900 sf, this home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home has significant damage and definitely not occupant ready. At this time seller is not allowing any showings.