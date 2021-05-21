What’s up Defuniak Springs: Local events calendar
(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Defuniak Springs is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defuniak Springs:
Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM
Address: 71 US-90, Defuniak Springs, FL
DeFuniak Springs City Council meetings are held the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month at the Walton County Courthouse located at 571 US Hwy 90 East. FS 286.0105 Notices of meetings and hearings...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 295 Hurley Dr, Defuniak Springs, FL
If you’re ready to unwind, leave your stressful state behind, and walk away feeling relaxed and refreshed, join our monthly meditation. Each meditation includes a special theme to help you: ·...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 364 Hugh Adams Rd, Defuniak Springs, FL
Free Wine Tastings | Wine Club Pickup | Art & Craft Vendors| Food | Live Entertainment
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 14475 US-331 N, Defuniak Springs, FL
Join Jason Crabb, Comedian Mickey Bell, and Tonja Rose for a night of worship, comedy and fun at Anderson Farm