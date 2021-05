Hailey Baldwin and Katy Perry were two of the many celebrity guests who rocked their stylish outfits at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Party in West Hollywood. Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Katy Perry, 36 were two stars that turned their heads when they went out to celebrate on the night of May 21st. Kendall JennerNew tequila line.A model and a singer appeared EventTo commemorate the launch of the 818 brand of alcohol, mix with fellow celebrities and spend the good old days in eye-catching outfits! They were taken by a nearby photographer outside the Nice Guy in West Hollywood where the party took place and took pictures of each other for social media.