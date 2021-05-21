newsbreak-logo
Uvalde, TX

Live events Uvalde — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Uvalde Post
 1 day ago

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Uvalde:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078qw6_0a7CRvdN00

73rd Uvalde July 4th Invitational Golf Tournament

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 221 East Doughty Street, Uvalde, TX 78801

The three day annual golf tournament is scheduled for July 2-4, 2021 at the Uvalde Memorial Golf Course.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUYn0_0a7CRvdN00

We Scream for Ice Cream Social

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Join us at HHAC's We Scream for Ice Cream Social. Admission is $5.00. The Gun and Flag Drawing will also be that evening. Come our for a fun evening of ice cream and entertainment. Call...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZvlW_0a7CRvdN00

Natalie Rose LIVE at Uvalde Honey Festival

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 115 S West St, Uvalde, TX

The Main Street Uvalde Advisory Board presents Natalie Rose Band LIVE at Edwards Furniture as part of the 2nd Annual Uvalde Honey Festival. Natalie & the boys will perform a FREE show Friday, June...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrJcg_0a7CRvdN00

Texas Country at the Crossroads: The Concert

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 104 W North St, Uvalde, TX

Texas Country at the Crossroads: The Concert at Grand Opera House (Uvalde, Texas), 104 W North St, Uvalde, TX 78801, Uvalde, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfex6_0a7CRvdN00

September Moon at the Uvalde Grand Opera House

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 104 West North Street, Uvalde, TX 78801

September Moon is traveling to Uvalde, Texas, to perform at the Grand Opera House with the Jenni Dale Lord Band and Sam Cox Band.

Learn More
Uvalde, TX
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

