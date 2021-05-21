The Week In Payments: Bouncing Bitcoin, Content Pick-Ups And Digital-First Staying Power

New report from Blackhawk Network examines global shopping and payment preferences. PLEASANTON, Calif., May 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- As consumer spending returns, a new report from global payments provider, Blackhawk Network, has found that the 2020 eCommerce surge created shopper affinity around the world for retailers that offer digital payments. The findings of the Global Digital Payments study1 were based on a survey of more than 13,000 respondents in nine countries which represent nearly half of the world's card payment volume. The report found that surveyed shoppers across all regions reported they spend more money and have a deeper connection with retailers that offer more digital payment methods. Across all regions, 69% of digital wallet users surveyed reported shopping more often since using a digital wallet, and 54% report spending more money at retailers where they can use digital payments.