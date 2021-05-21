newsbreak-logo
River Falls, WI

Coming soon: River Falls events

Posted by 
River Falls News Alert
 1 day ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Live events are coming to River Falls.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around River Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqRO3_0a7CRkAc00

Live Music Sarah VanValkenburg + KC

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 116 N Main St, River Falls, WI

Join us for Friday night music + raffles! Sarah and her fiddle player KC!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xQRv_0a7CRkAc00

Nick Hensley at Belle Vinez Vineyard & Winery

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: W10829 875th Ave, River Falls, WI

Nick Hensley at Belle Vinez Vineyard & Winery at Belle Vinez Vineyard & Winery, W10829 875th Ave, River Falls, WI 54022, River Falls, United States on Sun May 30 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sHWZ_0a7CRkAc00

Big Dig Gig

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 547 Hanson Dr, River Falls, WI

All of our tomato, pepper and strawberry transplants are coming and need to get into the ground. Please come out and help us prep and plant. No experience necessary. Kids always welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Voxbs_0a7CRkAc00

Unraveling Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Disorders - ADHD, Autism, OCD,

River Falls, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 224 South Main Street, River Falls, WI 54022

Unraveling Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Disorders - ADHD, Autism, OCD, Anxiety, SPD, ODD, Dyslexia, Tourette's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdo4C_0a7CRkAc00

Memory Cafe

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 119 Union St, River Falls, WI

The Memory Cafe is a safe, comfortable,and engaging environment for those with Memory loss and their caregivers. It is a place where guest can laugh, learn,and remain socially engaged with others...

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
ABOUT

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

