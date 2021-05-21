Coming soon: Mineral Wells events

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Mineral Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mineral Wells:

Trailmixer Pub Crawl Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 South Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Come join in on the fun at the Trail Mixer Pub Crawl in Historic Downtown Mineral Wells!

Daddy & Me Cooking Class Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 S Oak Ave, Mineral Wells, TX

Daddy & Me Cooking Class triple berry french toast with homemade whipped cream $75 FOR TWO RSVP AT MAK@MW76067.COM

Shine @ The Hole in the Wall Grill and Biergarten Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 216 N Oak Ave, Mineral Wells, TX

We are thrilled to be back at the Hole in the Wall this year. Hope to see y'all there.

Macrame & Take Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Come make your own macrame plant holder and take home a new hobby! It is super easy anyone can do it. $45 for class and planter including plant.

DOT Compliance Manager Training - (32 Hour Course - Mineral Wells, TX) Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 Taylor St, Mineral Wells, TX

This four-day course was developed to provide basic knowledge and training for personnel who are required or will be required to manage a company's DOT Compliance Program. The course covers...