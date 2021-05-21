newsbreak-logo
Mineral Wells, TX

Coming soon: Mineral Wells events

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 1 day ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Mineral Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mineral Wells:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2222JA_0a7CRgdi00

Trailmixer Pub Crawl

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 South Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Come join in on the fun at the Trail Mixer Pub Crawl in Historic Downtown Mineral Wells!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LU0sv_0a7CRgdi00

Daddy & Me Cooking Class

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 S Oak Ave, Mineral Wells, TX

Daddy & Me Cooking Class triple berry french toast with homemade whipped cream $75 FOR TWO RSVP AT MAK@MW76067.COM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sP4D_0a7CRgdi00

Shine @ The Hole in the Wall Grill and Biergarten

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 216 N Oak Ave, Mineral Wells, TX

We are thrilled to be back at the Hole in the Wall this year. Hope to see y'all there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNwh2_0a7CRgdi00

Macrame & Take

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Come make your own macrame plant holder and take home a new hobby! It is super easy anyone can do it. $45 for class and planter including plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Desg_0a7CRgdi00

DOT Compliance Manager Training - (32 Hour Course - Mineral Wells, TX)

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 Taylor St, Mineral Wells, TX

This four-day course was developed to provide basic knowledge and training for personnel who are required or will be required to manage a company's DOT Compliance Program. The course covers...

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

