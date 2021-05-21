newsbreak-logo
'These victims are walking miracles': Tuskegee man found guilty of attempted murder at Opelika gas station

By Alex Hosey
Opelika-Auburn News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lee County jury found a Tuskegee man guilty of first-degree robbery and attempted murder Thursday in connection to an Opelika gas station robbery in October 2017. De’Aundre Neal, 28, was found guilty after he and a co-defendant, Eric Darden, entered the Marathon gas station near U.S. Highway 280 and Columbus Parkway in Opelika armed with handguns on Oct 17, 2017, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

