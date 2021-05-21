newsbreak-logo
Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge events coming soon

Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 1 day ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are coming to Bainbridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bainbridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYmyJ_0a7CRdzX00

First Sip & Shop of Summer

Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of shopping at our first sip and shop of summer. We will provide the sips and snacks. Make your calendars now for June 18th 5:00 - 8:00 est

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIB15_0a7CRdzX00

Second Harvest Food Distribution

Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

The Second Harvest Food Bank, in partnership with the City of Chattahoochee, will be hosting another drive-thru food distribution site… Read More\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbW3A_0a7CRdzX00

City Council Meeting

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 101 S Broad St, Bainbridge, GA

Council meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and also on the first Tuesday of February, May, August, and November in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The public is...

Second Saturday

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 S Broad St, Bainbridge, GA

Second Saturday is an event that takes place in Downtown Bainbridge every 2nd Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDitP_0a7CRdzX00

Sprint On The Flint

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 100 Boat Basin Cir, Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge, Georgia would like to welcome you to the fourth year of Port City's fourth sprint triathlon, "The Sprint on the Flint". This is a great beginners Tri and will feature a 400m swim in...

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bainbridge, GA
Bainbridge Digest

Check out these homes on the Bainbridge market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Good investment property. Two for price of one. main house and house out back you can also turn into rental.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Collins GRI,ABR,ARS,ASP, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> A VIEW OF THE WATER from most every window in this 4200 sq. ft. custom built home on the Beautiful Flint River sitting on 10.4 acres with 530 ft of shore- line. You will have to see this home yourself to appreciate its design and the breathtaking views. Top quality throughout! Home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, formal dining area, huge family room, cozy den with fireplace, office, screen porch, lots of storage, 4 car garage, 20 x 50 in-ground pool enclosed and so much more!!! Call to see this one of a kind property!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gail Long, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for something just outside city limits of Bainbridge? You need to check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with 2 storage buildings and fenced back yard on 1 acre. Well and septic tank, handicap ramp on back, fireplace, lots of large closets and storage. Home needs a little work. Call agent today to view this great deal.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cathy McConnell, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Come and check out this cute 3 bed 2 bath home in a great neighborhood on a corner lot! The interior has been freshly painted just this week! Upon walking in the front door, you'll notice a nice vaulted ceiling as you enter the living room. This home has a split floor plan for added privacy. Outside you'll see a great fenced in back yard for hanging out or playing. This market is HOT, come and see today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Hunter Bulger, Keller Williams Town & Country Realty at 850-201-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Bainbridge, GA
Bainbridge Digest

Homes for sale in Bainbridge: New listings

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bainbridge area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Bainbridge, GA

ERA Simpson Realty & Salem Construction develop housing

As more and more large businesses move to Bainbridge, the issue of housing has grown along with the city. With so many new part-time workers and permanent residents moving in for these projects, Bainbridge has found itself with a short supply of available housing. That’s not to say nothing is being done about it, as some realty and construction companies seek to capitalize on the demand. One such partnership is the duo of ERA Simpson Realty and Salem Construction, which have begun development in the East River subdivision.
Bainbridge, GA

Rotary Club hears of Danimer, inducts new members

Danimer Scientific Chief Operating Officer Michael Smith spoke to Rotary this week about how Danimer began and how it has grown with help from local investors. He explained their product as a biodegradable plastic, saying it is a matter of microbes to which is fed vegetable oil, and after fermenting, the fat is pulled out. “That is the trick,” he explained. “Nobody has done what Danimer has done at that time. A lot have tried and failed, but we stuck it out.”
Bainbridge, GA

Fan donation heats up to give some Summer relief

Summer heat can be a threat to anyone, especially the elderly, and those without air conditioning or with adequate medical conditions. To help those in need beat the inevitable heat of a Southwest Georgia Summer, the accounting firm of Burke, Worsham & Harrell, LLC (BW&H) has partnered with The Salvation Army Service Center in Bainbridge to provide fans for citizens in need Seminole and Decatur counties, as well as residents in need in the center’s entire Southwest Georgia service area.
Decatur County, GA

Three BHS students place in Farm Bureau art contest

Thursday afternoon Lisa Green of Decatur County Farm Bureau presented three of Bainbridge High School’s art students awards for their renderings of Southwest Georgia agriculture. The students were tasked by DCFB to design artwork depicting agriculture in Decatur County or in the State of Georgia, Green said. All of the...