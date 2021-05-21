Bainbridge events coming soon

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are coming to Bainbridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bainbridge:

First Sip & Shop of Summer Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of shopping at our first sip and shop of summer. We will provide the sips and snacks. Make your calendars now for June 18th 5:00 - 8:00 est

Second Harvest Food Distribution Chattahoochee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

The Second Harvest Food Bank, in partnership with the City of Chattahoochee, will be hosting another drive-thru food distribution site… Read More



City Council Meeting Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 101 S Broad St, Bainbridge, GA

Council meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and also on the first Tuesday of February, May, August, and November in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The public is...

Second Saturday Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 S Broad St, Bainbridge, GA

Second Saturday is an event that takes place in Downtown Bainbridge every 2nd Saturday.

Sprint On The Flint Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 100 Boat Basin Cir, Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge, Georgia would like to welcome you to the fourth year of Port City's fourth sprint triathlon, "The Sprint on the Flint". This is a great beginners Tri and will feature a 400m swim in...