The 2021 PGA Championship could provide a surprise winner, but few holders of the Wanamaker Trophy have been more of a surprise than Shaun Micheel. The 169th-ranked player in the world heading into the 2003 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, Micheel shot 69-68 in the opening two rounds, fired 69 in the third round, and held off Chad Campbell with a closing 70 that included a seven-iron to within inches for a 72nd-hole birdie to win by two. The victory was Micheel’s only PGA Tour win and cemented the PGA Championship as arguably the most unpredictable of major championships. Now, it’ll host a talented 2021 PGA Championship field starting Thursday.