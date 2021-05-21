newsbreak-logo
Page, AZ

SHOOTING STARS

May 21, 2021
Lake Powell Chronicle
Cover picture for the articleThere are as many reasons to become a photographer as there are photographers. Some are content with mastering the technical side and some are drawn toward artistic expression. It’s a bit of each for many, and some dedicate the time needed to advance in both. It’s not a stretch to...

