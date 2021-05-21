SHOOTING STARS

SUNY Plattsburgh Students pulled off an amazing feat this past week, connecting more than 6-thousand elementary and middle school students from across New York State to more than 30 virtual workshops and demonstrations focusing on STEM, including a live chat with two of the astronauts currently onboard the International Space Station. For students at Beekmantown Central School District, it was an out-of-this-world experience, getting their questions about life and work in space answered by NASA Astronaut Meghan McArthur and European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Many kids wanted to know what it’s like to spend months in space, in zero gravity. The once in a lifetime opportunity to chat live with two astronauts was put together by SUNY Plattsburgh’s Shine On! Program which aims to boost communication skills and self-confidence in young girls and boys. It took about 9 months of planning to set up the live chat with NASA and the International Space Station.