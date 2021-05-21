newsbreak-logo
Walterboro, SC

Coming soon: Walterboro events

Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 1 day ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walterboro:



Lakesha Seabrook Presents Tipsy Twerk

Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 252 East Washington Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

Do you find yourself amazed when watching other women twerk? Do you wish that you could do the same? Ladies, join us! Everyone is welcomed



Relay For Life Colleton Luminaria Ceremony

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Take a drive or a stroll down Washington St to enjoy the Luminaria Ceremony for Colleton County Relay 2021! Additional details to come.



Friday Night Praise

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:15 PM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Friday Night Praise at Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church, Inc., Walterboro, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 07:15 pm



$30-Guided Painting Class

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

This acrylic painting class will be guided with step-by-step instruction by certified artist. Paints will be provided along with canvas and all other supplies needed. This is a beginners class...



Who WEBE: The Art of Living Culture of the Gullah/Geechee

Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 514 East Washington Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

Come out to meet and support Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation (www.QueenQuet.com) and Quadré Stuckey at the WHAM Festival.

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Walterboro News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Walterboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walterboro: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $58.98/Hour $2123/Weekly; 3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,712 per week; 4. Quality and Safety Manager; 5. General Manager in Training - Retail; 6. HVAC Technician; 7. Furniture Sales Associate; 8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,111 per week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2080.8 / Week;
Walterboro News Flash

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Walterboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walterboro: 1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,712 per week; 2. Service Delivery Lead - Data Center Operations; 3. Quality and Safety Manager; 4. General Manager in Training - Retail; 5. Furniture Sales Associate; 6. Early Interventionist; 7. Office Assistant Receptionist; 8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,111 per week; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2080.8 / Week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1930.32 / Week;
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 16+_ acres located just outside the town limits of Walterboro with frontage and private entrance off of Hwy 64, Bells Hwy. Tranquil , quiet setting with mature live oaks, hardwoods and pines. The property boasts a small 1 br cabin with power, water and septic. There is also a new metal shed in place which will convey. This is a turn key property which can be used immediately until you build your dream home. Property has a beautiful creek that borders the tract with mature hardwoods, magnolias and live oaks. Excellent soils and drains beautifully. Deer and turkeys present. Easy to view.Notes: call listing agent for showings<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy R Shuman, Coastal Point RE - Beaufort at 843-906-1159</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is definitely worth taking a look at! It's a 2018 Home with that Farm style appeal that sits on 1.2 acres! Lots of upgrades and a great covered deck to hang out on in the back. This home will definitely sell fast, so book your showing today so you don't miss out.**Home is down long drive not on road front.**<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kelly Sweatman, Cole & Associates Inc. at 843-549-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't Miss this Established 64 Acre Property, including a Tree Nursery, Hay Field, Winery, and Wedding Venue, along 1,300 Linear Feet of Road Frontage - Perfectly Suited for a Horse Farm or Growing Crops! Surrounded by Mature Oaks & Pines, this Wide Open & Idyllic Country Paradise is an Ideal Farm or Rental Venue, and it features Multiple Turn-key Amenities! ** Home to Walterboro's Esteemed Lighthouse Winery & Vineyard, this Property is Equipped with Rows & Rows of Ison & Muscadine Grapes, as well as a Charming Pecan Grove, a Well-Established Tree Nursery, and a Hay Field ** Your Horses will feel like Thoroughbreds with Access to a 24 Acre Pasture of Carolina Bermuda Hay! ** This Beautiful & Peaceful 64 Acre Property includes a 3BR/1BA Cottage Home with 1,568sqft, as well as a Stocked Pond with an Island in the Rear of the Property ** Colleton County has Confirmed the Potential for a Couple Additional Homes to be Built on the Property (permit will be required), so there is Plenty of Room for your Family & Hired Farm Hands to Reside ** Surrounding the Wooded Perimeter is an 8ft Deer Fence, which Protects your Events & Crops from the Area's Indigenous Wildlife ** There is a Ton of Storage Space Available, including 3 Storage Sheds and an Open-Pole Barn with Plenty of Room for Storing Tractors & Farming Equipment ** Included in this Expansive Acreage is a Fully-Established Wedding or Rental Venue, which includes a Welcoming Entrance Well with Fountain Feature, a Private Lake Backdrop, a Gazebo Alter, a Heated & Cooled Reception Venue that Hosts 250+ Guests, His & Her Bathrooms, a Catering Prep Kitchen, 25 Wooden Benches, and Plenty of Parking. Tables & Chairs will Convey with the Sale! Renters & Guests will Love being within 7 Miles to I-95 and at least 12 Nearby Hotels. The Seller has also Secured a Permit for a New Building, if needed, which can be Accommodated by the Current Septic System ** If desired, the Rental Venue could easily be Converted into Horse Stables, where you can Offer Monthly Boarding Services for Several Hundred Dollars per Stall! ** The Main Well Currently Supplies the Entire Property with Water. The Watering System will Convey, but the Crop Inventory & Wedding Rental Linens will be Negotiated at Time of Purchase ** The Current Owner is Retiring and has Effortlessly Attracted Interest for Weddings, Wine Tastings, and other Rental Needs with Little-to-No Advertising! With an Acceptable Offer, the Seller is willing to Provide Operational Guidance to the New Lucky Owner! <p><strong>For open house information, contact Hunter Reynolds, EXP Realty LLC at 888-440-2798</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This renovated brick ranch home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet and established neighborhood. It features a durable metal roof. The front porch welcomes you home. As you enter, you're greeted by refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and a spacious floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The dining room will be perfect for dinners with family and friends. The large updated kitchen boasts new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast/casual dining area. The bedrooms are all spacious in size and feature new carpet. The bathrooms have also been renovated and feature new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new vanities, new toilets, new mirrors, and tub/shower combos with updated surrounds. The large backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. You'll also find a storage shed, which is a great place for storing your tools and lawn equipment. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, the medical center, I-95, and Historic Downtown Walterboro. Come see your new home, today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Cook, Jeff Cook Real Estate LLC at 843-225-2002</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Walterboro News Flash

Get hired! Job openings in and around Walterboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walterboro: 1. Owner Operator Trucking Job; 2. Part-Time & Full-Time work from home. Perfect Sales Job!; 3. Psych Travel Nurse RN - $56.67/Hour $2040/Weekly; 4. HVAC Technician; 5. CNC Maintenance Tech; 6. Carpenter; 7. Warehouse Supervisor; 8. Remote Sales: 100% Work From Home, NO Set Hours, Uncapped Earnings; 9. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2160 per week in SC; 10. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!;
walterborolive.com

Building relationships

A group of retired men are getting together and quietly working toward improving the lives of senior citizens in Colleton County, one piece of wood at a time. For more than a decade, the friends have met almost monthly to build ramps for people who can no longer climb stairs. The construction crew is called “Faith Builders,” and it is comprised of approximately 20 senior men, aged 63-82.
walterborolive.com

Bad bar behavior sends woman to council seeking help

Colleton County Council met May 4 for their regularly scheduled meeting and listened to a plea from Sydney’s Road resident Laura Nettles. Nettles brought her complaint to council members, “because I didn’t know who else to go to for help,” she said, during the council meeting. According to Nettles, her...
Walterboro News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Walterboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walterboro: 1. CDL A Company Truck Drivers - Top Pay; 2. Residential Project Manager; 3. Insurance Sales Agent - Charleston, SC; 4. Controller / Accounting Manager; 5. Cdla Qualified Dock Worker; 6. Salaried General Manager; 7. Local Contract Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $45-47 per hour; 8. CDL A Hazmat Doubles Team Truck Drivers; 9. Local Contract Nurse RN - Med Surg - $42-45 per hour; 10. Truck Drivers - CDL A;
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Homeowner treated for smoke inhalation in Saturday fire

Firefighters who responded to a house fire on Saturday night near Walterboro treated the homeowner for smoke inhalation. Colleton County Fire-Rescue was notified of the fire through a 911-emergency call at about 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th for a house fire on Shallowford Road, near Walterboro. Two firefighter-paramedics who...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Alligator hunting tags to be chosen through lottery system

Colleton residents who want to alligator hunt this year need to go online to participate in an alligator hunt lottery system in order to earn their tags. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, all gator hunting tags will be issued through a lottery system. This system is done online only at the DNR’s Web site, at www.sc.dnr.gov.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Blocker continues auctioning at age 83

Jimmy Blocker developed a love for auctions when he was 11 years old. Now, at 83, he still continues to do what he loves. “I got the ‘bug’ when I was a kid, catching a ride with farmers from Hendersonville or catching the Greyhound bus near there in the early 50s and riding it to my uncle’s stockyard next to where Benton’s Feed and Seed stands on Highway 15,” said Blocker. The former stockyard is now where Silver Hill subdivision stands.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Velda Carroll Phillips

Mrs. Velda Carroll Phillips, 71, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at Pruitt Health Care Center in Walterboro. Born September 23, 1949 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late James Carvel Carroll and Helen Campbell Carroll. She was a retired office manager and was a member of Jacksonboro Baptist Church.
Walterboro News Flash

Homes for sale in Walterboro: New listings

(WALTERBORO, SC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Walterboro area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Fire danger statement and Covid update

The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended their Fire Danger Statement into Friday evening due to low relative humidity and critically low fuel moistures that will result in an increased fire danger. FEMA FUNERAL ASSISTANCE. On Monday, FEMA began processing applications for funeral assistance. FEMA will provide financial assistance...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

LITTER PICKUP

The American Legion Post 93 sent a special “thank you” to the cadets from Colleton County High School’s JROTC program who helped to pick up litter on Saturday, May 1st. In all, the cadets and the legion members collected 15 bags of trash in two hours. “There is much to do,” said Bob Tiegs, with American Legion Post 93. “And a special thanks to Steve Cinader,” he said.