Live events Lawrenceburg — what’s coming up

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Live events are coming to Lawrenceburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawrenceburg:

Riley Green Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 927 N Military Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN

Ticketstub.com has a great selection of Riley Green tickets whether your in Lawrenceburg, TN or any other place in the country. So make sure to check out our inventory and pricing before buying...

Freedom Fest 2021 Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

join us for our 3rd annual Freedom Fest at Rotary Park! This is our county wide fireworks display for the Fourth of July! We’re going to have some totally rad music, amazing food, and fireworks to...

Celebration of Life Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Judy Austin Stutts Judy Austin Stutts, 62, of Panama City, gained her wings on Friday, April 23, 2021. Judy loved her family, especially her children, and had a special place in her heart for all...

Frontier District Day Camp Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1400 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg, TN

Day Camp June 7-11 at 9:00 AM David Crockett Park Cost: TBA The Middle Tennessee Council, and the local district in your community, are excited to offer you a Day Camp in your area. We are...

Taco Bout' A Job! Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 01:00 PM

Join us each Tuesday in May at our ResourceMFG branch for FREE Tacos and a job! We will be available to complete applications, conduct interviews and extend job offers that start immediately...