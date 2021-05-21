newsbreak-logo
John Boyega was glad to see Disney get things right, diversity-wise, with Anthony Mackie's Falcon and the Winter Soldier storyline

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoyega, who accused Disney of marginalizing diverse characters in the Star Wars sequels, praised Marvel for its handling of representation in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "When we talk about, you know, Captain America and him kind of facing off Thanos and his army, when you talk about these moments that are given to characters, it’s only because these moments are written by somebody," Boyega told NPR. "These moments are put in there on purpose to elevate characters. We’ve got people now watching Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and a lot of people have been commenting about the elevation of Falcon’s character – right? – in the series and how they’ve really done well with bringing him up, which I also agree as well. You know, and we can see there is – that’s because you give characters these special moments, you know."

