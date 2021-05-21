John Boyega was glad to see Disney get things right, diversity-wise, with Anthony Mackie's Falcon and the Winter Soldier storyline

Marvel’s second MCU Phase 4 story is now complete, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale started streaming on Disney+ early Friday morning. We finally get to see Sam (Anthony Mackie) in Captain America attire, pulling the kind of shield-wielding stunts you expect from this superhero — but with a wingsuit twist. He’s also good with speeches in public settings like the original Cap, as you’ll learn in this episode. Sam’s speech at the end of the final battle is just as important as the action sequences, if not more significant. When combined, all these elements give us a new Captain America that we’ll hopefully get to enjoy for quite a while. We’ll miss Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), but Sam’s Cap is quite something. This Captain America comes with a new suit, new moves, and a new fighting style that combines the best of both worlds. And this Cap isn’t only fighting villains and anti-heroes like Steve did. Sam also has to deal with the racial issues that have impacted him for his whole life, and now he must do all that as Cap. What hasn’t changed is the vibranium shield that Cap wields and the strong moral compass that guides him.