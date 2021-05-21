‘The Flash’ First Look: See Jordan Fisher as Barry & Iris’ Future Son Impulse (PHOTO)

With The CW's Batwoman heading back from its Oscar break this Sunday night with the episode "Initiate Self-Destruct," things are beginning to get a whole lot darker in and around the Bat Team. Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) looks to be one step ahead of everyone, making major moves with his Snakebite business as he also readies Kate Kane (Wallis Day) for her part in his plan- a plan that's already ensnared Jacob (Dougray Scott). As if that's not problematic enough, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) now has to deal with Sophie (Meagan Tandy) knowing she's Gotham's dark knight defender. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has her memories back- as well as Ocean (Nathan Owens). So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for Sunday night's episode of Batwoman (now teaming up with DC's Legends of Tomorrow):