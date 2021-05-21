newsbreak-logo
Belen, NM

Live events on the horizon in Belen

Posted by 
Belen Times
Belen Times
 1 day ago

(BELEN, NM) Live events are coming to Belen.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvHzl_0a7CR0qZ00

Diamonds in the Sky

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 Becker Ave, Belen, NM

Judy Chicago, Donald Woodman, and their long-time collaborators, Pyro Spectaculars, will present “Diamonds in the Sky”, a new, site-specific Smoke Sculpture™ at Through the Flower Art Space...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbh5M_0a7CR0qZ00

Zach Williams | The Rescue Story Tour

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 7201 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S11mh_0a7CR0qZ00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Library (Albuquerque, NM)

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 312 Central Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Albuquerque ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvoOF_0a7CR0qZ00

NM Wedding Expo 2022

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 11000 Broadway Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87105

This is the state’s biggest bridal show of the year. Here you can see gowns from David’s Bridal and Uptown Bride, taste delicious cakes from among the best in the business and see floral arrangements and bouquets that smell as beautiful as they look. See more than 100 wedding pros who will all be on hand to answer your questions or give you ideas. Why run all over town when you can see it all in one place in one afternoon, plus have a great time at it all! For more information, go to NMWedExpo.c

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Cp7D_0a7CR0qZ00

Theory And Applications For Neuro Lymphatic Therapy

Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2195 Bosque Farms Blvd, Bosque Farms, NM

In this 2-day course students will learn how to manage symptoms of degenerative CNS conditions with the use of Manual Lymphatic Drainage and cranial sacral techniques to mobilize and remove...

Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
80
Followers
89
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

