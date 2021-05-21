newsbreak-logo
Mattoon, IL

Live events on the horizon in Mattoon

Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 1 day ago

(MATTOON, IL) Mattoon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mattoon:

Annual Golf Classic

Mattoon, IL

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 6489 Meadowview Ln, Mattoon, IL

Annual Golf Classic at Meadowview Golf Course, 6489 Meadowview Lane, Mattoon, IL 61938, Mattoon, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 10:30 am

Budding Naturalist @ Douglas-Hart Nature Center – Mattoon, IL

Mattoon, IL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2204 Dewitt Ave E, Mattoon, IL

First Fri. of the Month, 10am DHNC – Family – FREE Sing and dance, craft and play – learn about living things every day! If inclement weather, the program will be indoors. Great for ages 2-4, but...

Fathers Day Mini

Mattoon, IL

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Fathers Day Mini at Mattoon, Illinois, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Matrix Foil Placement & Money Pieces

Mattoon, IL

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1016 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938

Uncomplicating the foil application, so you can highlight with confidence.

Klincher at Joe's

Mattoon, IL

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 PM

Klincher at Joe's at 1919 Western Ave, Mattoon, IL 61938-2853, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 08:30 pm to Sun May 30 2021 at 12:30 am

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mattoon, IL
Mattoon Digest

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(MATTOON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mattoon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mattoon, IL
Mattoon Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Mattoon?

(MATTOON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mattoon area offering savings of $0.95 per gallon. Jack Flash at 4920 Lake Land Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1121 Broadway Ave E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Illinois State

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois State

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois State

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Mattoon, IL

Watch now: Mattoon music students bring concerts outdoors

MATTOON — Vocalist Nicholas Wilson's schedule from mid-spring 2020 forward had been full of concerts with the Mattoon High School Green Wave Singers and chorus, plus shows at The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic led to performance cancellations that stretched from the last semester...
Mattoon, IL

Justrite to host Community Blood Drive

MATTOON — Justrite will host a Community Blood Drive from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at 3921 Dewitt, inside the Bloodmobile. To donate, contact Stephanie Hanks at 217-238-5119 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70284 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required. Potential donors must be...
Mattoon, IL

JCPenney in Mattoon to close Saturday

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A JCPenney store at Cross County Mall in Mattoon is closing Saturday. The closure of this store was part of a company-wide financial restructuring plan to close as many as 200 stores in the United States. Other Illinois stores closing include locations in Bourbonnais, Carbondale, Freeport and Mt. Vernon.
Mattoon, IL

Area Red Cross blood donation opportunities

As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer. The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s critical to have blood ready to go when every second counts.
Mattoon, IL

Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

EFFINGHAM — Washington Savings Bank recently announced that Paul Koerner was named Chairman of the Board at the annual meeting held on April 14, 2021. Koerner currently serves as president and CEO of Koerner Distributor, Inc., a beverage distributor of beer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic beverages in the state of Illinois.
Mattoon, IL

Mattoon Middle School to hold play on campus, concert at park

MATTOON — Students at Mattoon Middle School plan to hold a production of "Wizard of Oz Jr." Friday on campus and then a spring concert Saturday at Lytle Park. The school's eighth-grade drama class will perform their spring musical at 6 p.m. Friday at the school. Art teacher Julia Colombo has said students in her eighth-grade "Applied Arts" class have been working hard to create the stage sets for this production.
Mattoon, IL

Watch now: Teen artist featured in new Mattoon Arts Council display

MATTOON — Mattoon Arts Council featured artist Taylor Zollmann thought she would have a few spaces to fill in the group's new display area at the Cross County Mall, so she only brought a few paintings with her Saturday. Then, the 14-year-old painter saw that the display comprises five 8-by-3...
Mattoon, IL

Mattoon Bagelfest 2021 Makes Announcement

Mattoon Bagelfest is back for 2021 at Peterson Park in Mattoon! This year the theme is “Mattoon Bagelfest or Bust”. This year Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs to Mattoon Bagelfest on Friday, July 16 at 8pm. Due to concerns regarding social distancing, Bagelfest 2021 will have lawn seating only. Ricky Skaggs lawn seating is $15.
Mattoon, IL

CITY OF MATTOON: Planting Seeds Is Believing In Tomorrow

City of Mattoon issued the following announcement on May. 5. Every Saturday afternoon Coles County Historical Society Museum at the Mattoon Depot open 1-4pm Entry is free, public is welcome. Enter by the stairs at the front of the building or by elevator from the east side door. The museum is located on the track level.
Mattoon, IL

Land of Lincoln to become owner of MidWest America branch in Mattoon

MATTOON — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is slated to assume ownership of the MidWest America Federal Credit Union branch in Mattoon. On Tuesday, MidWest America reported in a press release that it has agreed to a partnership with Land of Lincoln. Under this agreement, Land of Lincoln will take over branch operations at the 500 Lake Land Boulevard location on Aug. 2. Land of Lincoln will retain all current MidWest America staff and provide membership opportunity for this credit union's nearly 3,000 Mattoon area members.
Charleston, IL

Coles County electronics recycling event set for May 22

CHARLESTON — Coles County residents can recycle electronics during a drop-off event later this month. The recycling event is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at Coles County Memorial Airport, according to a news release from the county Regional Planning and Development Commission. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and...
Mattoon, IL

May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Coles County, IL

Top 50 Coles County home sales for May 2020

These are the top 50 home sales for Coles County in May 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In May 2020, there were 58 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $105,000 in Coles County. Top 50 home sales in Coles County for May 2020. BuyerCityAddressSale Price. Jeffrey G. MartykaCharleston5370...