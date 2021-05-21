Live events on the horizon in Mattoon

(MATTOON, IL) Mattoon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mattoon:

Annual Golf Classic Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 6489 Meadowview Ln, Mattoon, IL

Annual Golf Classic at Meadowview Golf Course, 6489 Meadowview Lane, Mattoon, IL 61938, Mattoon, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 10:30 am

Budding Naturalist @ Douglas-Hart Nature Center – Mattoon, IL Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2204 Dewitt Ave E, Mattoon, IL

First Fri. of the Month, 10am DHNC – Family – FREE Sing and dance, craft and play – learn about living things every day! If inclement weather, the program will be indoors. Great for ages 2-4, but...

Fathers Day Mini Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Fathers Day Mini at Mattoon, Illinois, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Matrix Foil Placement & Money Pieces Mattoon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1016 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938

Uncomplicating the foil application, so you can highlight with confidence.

Klincher at Joe's Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 PM

Klincher at Joe's at 1919 Western Ave, Mattoon, IL 61938-2853, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 08:30 pm to Sun May 30 2021 at 12:30 am