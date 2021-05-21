newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, GA

Coming soon: Cleveland events

Posted by 
Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 1 day ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKldZ_0a7CQoat00

2021 Cleveland, GA - The Bridge Church - Cleveland, GA 2021

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 607 Hulsey Rd, Cleveland, GA

We place campers in the grade they just completed in May, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CVgX_0a7CQoat00

Dockery Lake to Preacher’s Rock

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Join me for one of my favorite mountain hikes to Preacher's Rock. We start 12 miles north of Dahlonega at Dockery Lake and trek 3.7 miles on the scenic Dockery Lake Trail before we intersect with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Cqmo_0a7CQoat00

Todd Starnes Faith & Freedom Celebration

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Alumni Dr, Cleveland, GA

The Todd Starnes Faith & Freedom Celebration hosted by Truett McConnell University with guest speaker Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be held on the evening of Friday, September 24, 2021 in…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYiBp_0a7CQoat00

Summer Session 3-Camp Barney Medintz (Cleveland, GA)

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4165 Hwy 129 N, Cleveland, GA

This session is for campers age 8-18. Click here for more information! Summer Camp Registration for Campers and CITs now OPEN! Register Today! We have updated our Fee Structure - Click Here to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pavro_0a7CQoat00

Couples’ Giant Dirty Pour Art Class! Friday, May 21st at 6:00

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 897 S Main St, Cleveland, GA

Sign up TODAY for the craziest, and most fun art experience you will ever have! Bring your date and get ready to be messy and create a modern, liquid pour painting to take home with you! This...

Learn More
Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
72
Followers
123
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, GA
Government
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Dahlonega, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Huckabee#Campers#Fun Home#Ga Sign#Cits#Venues#In Person Events#Register Today#Summer Camp Registration#In Person Attendance#Open#Entertainers#Live Content#Dockery Lake#Sat#Guest Speaker#Digital Formats#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

Ready for a change? These Cleveland jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cleveland: 1. CDL Class A Driver; 2. Sales Rep - COMPLETELY REMOTE! FLEXIBILITY! WORK FROM HOME!; 3. Dentist Needed -Lawrenceville, GA; 4. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2556 per week in GA; 5. Operating Room Technician (OR Tech) Travel Allied - $48.95/Hour $1762/Weekly; 6. General Laborer - Truck or SUV with Trailer Needed ($45/Hour); 7. Lawn Care Service Manager; 8. Full Service Restaurant Manager; 9. Accounts Receivable Specialist; 10. IT Help Desk Support Specialist;
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

These houses are for sale in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

House hunt Cleveland: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cozy 3/2 Mountain Cottage with outstanding renovation complete in 2020. Deck overlooks horse stables and the North GA Mountains with a wide panoramic views from the wraparound deck. All new kitchen appliances, light fixtures, faucets, new bathroom addition, tile and carpet is new, hardwood floors, 3 new Daikin mini splits w/ remotes, new ceiling fans w remotes, new tankless hot water heater, tons of storage, new painting inside/ out. So much more...Ammenities incl. 24 hr. Guard gated Resort , Clubhouse, 2 outdoor pool, 1 inside pool, Lake, Horse Barn w trail rides, Putt-putt, Waterslide, Playground(s), Walking trails w waterfalls, Monthly activities, Wifi, Water, steam, sauna, beach and more. Call Barbie or Alex today. 7 miles from Helen 3 miles from Ingles and restaurants. Seller is interested in selling furnishings. Most all was purchased in 2019 and 2020. Seller is a licensed realtor<p><strong>For open house information, contact Barbie Pierce Eisenberg, Coldwell Banker Upchurch Rlty. at 706-543-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to your own private oasis in NGM. This 117 acre property boasts your very own 7000 sqft Barn Dominium with rustic cabin finishes and ample storage for car collections or even your very own event center. Relax while fishing in your own pond stocked with bass, catfish, and bream then take a walk down to your Shoal Creek as there is a mile creek frontage on the property in addition to multiple waterfalls. Shopping? You are just minutes from Dahlonega, Cleveland, Clermont. You can see Price Memorial Hall from your front porch. Don't miss out on this opportunity.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Allen Dellinger, Keller Williams Lanier Partner at 770-503-7070</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> IN TOWN of Cleveland, 26.13 Acres with traditional circa 1966 4 sides Brick Ranch. Are you craving privacy but still want to be in town? This is it!!! Traditional charmer in great shape for it's age. Large Eat in kitchen, Family room with fireplace, formal living room, formal dining room, office with private outside entrance, plus 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, all on the main floor. Partial Basement is unfinished but has full bath plus a fireplace! Enclosed porch. Several out buildings for storage, workshop etc. Fenced in yard for pets or kids...privacy and acreage are yours here. Nice Creek along border of the property. This tract lays partially in the city limits of Cleveland and partially in the County. Home is connected to City Sewer and City Water. Also a well on the property. This tract could be utilized for many purposes other than single family residential...consider the possibilities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Teressa Holtzclaw, Fourth Mountain Real Estate at 706-878-4044</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Absolutely stunning designer home with 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths. Over 5000 HSF home with YEAR-ROUND LONG RANGE LAYERED MOUNTAIN VIEWS beyond compare! Situated on 10 Acres in a a VERY PRIVATE setting! This elegant masterpiece of a home has many unique features, including THREE Master suites on the main floor, laundry on main, basement apartment, huge bonus room/Bed Room with attached bathroom and large storage room, safe room and lots of unfinished area in basement. Gorgeous cooks kitchen, 2 ovens and granite counter tops. PLUS state of the art vent hood for outside kitchen on the huge screen enclosed porch with vaulted ceilings. Large recreation room/office/entertaining room with vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling glass windows to take in the view. Custom porches and huge deck with clear railing barriers overlook the mountain view and the generous sized pool with 2 infinity edges and raised spa. Solar Panels are in place to produce most of the electricity needed to keep this spacious home heated and cooled, keeping the electric bills reasonable. Circular drive way leads to the 2 attached garages located on either end of the home, for a total of 3 indoor parking spaces. Other upgrades include walnut floors and standing rib metal roofing. Whether you are looking for a great full-time home or a vacation rental, this elegant home will not disappoint you! Located a short distance from 4 wineries, just a few miles from Helen, Cleveland and Dahlonega. No Covenants, No Restrictions, NO HOA. Subject to county A1 Zoning. This listing includes 30 acres. Listing also available with 10 acres -see MLS# 8793394<p><strong>For open house information, contact Teressa Holtzclaw, Fourth Mountain Real Estate at 706-878-4044</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Cleveland, GAsuwaneemagazine.com

Brewery Spotlight: Tantrum Brewing Company

Located in the picturesque North Georgia mountains, Tantrum Brewing Company is passionate about making beer better while upholding the values of hard work, family and community. After a year and a half of working in the power industry and only two weeks away from closing on a house in Oklahoma,...
Dawsonville, GAwrwh.com

Howard Foster, age 75, Dawsonville

On Thursday May 13th, my dad, Howard Foster of Dawsonville passed from. this life due to complications from COPD. Surviving him are his loving wife. of nearly 40 years, Vickie Stringer Foster of Cleveland, his daughter LaDana. Foster Bruce and son-in-law Matt Bruce of Gainesville. He also leaves behind. a...
Cleveland, GAwrwh.com

Yonah Mountain Vineyards Holds Ribbon Cutting For New Outdoor Pavilion

(Cleveland)- Yonah Mountain Vineyards in Cleveland held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for its new outdoor Pavilion. The new Pavilion, which was recently completed in response to the need for outdoor entertainment and social distancing, has seating for 200 and will be used year-round. Yonah Mountain Vineyards has remained open throughout most...
Cleveland, GAnowhabersham.com

Cleveland’s Chattahoochee Baptist Church continues community food assistance

According to missions director Karmen Hulsey, Chattahoochee Baptist Church in Cleveland, Georgia, is continuing its partnership with There’s Hope for the Hungry, a food distribution organization located in Cumming, Georgia. For May, assistance is available on Wednesday, May 12th. Free food is available for those needing assistance on the second...
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cleveland require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. IMMEDIATE HIRE: Entry Level Positions- New Office Opening 2. Satellite Cable Tech 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On 5. Entry Level Sales Representative 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

Check out these homes for sale in Cleveland now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Well maintained home with a BRAND NEW ROOF!! 3 bed, 3.5 bath home with 2 additional rooms in the finished basement that could potentially be used as bedrooms, or a office space. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, a large deck perfect for entertaining overlooking the private back yard. Master on main includes plenty of space, walk in closets, large on suite including double vanity, large jet tub with separate walk in shower. Plenty of space, with endless opportunities! <p><strong>For open house information, contact North GA Home Group, Virtual Properties Realty.com at 770-495-5050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Mountain cabin home (Lot 3, Section M) and 1 extra lot (Lot I, Section M) located on cul-de-sac in Mt. Yonah Scenic Estates in Sautee area (Cleveland address). Cabin has 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths (1 bath is a combo laundry room), main room includes kitchen space and living room with fireplace. Yellow pine flooring throughout much of house. Large/tall crawlspace functions as workshop area. Included with sale is a vacant level lot in front of the cabin which when combined with cabin lot is estimated at 1 acre total. Vacant lot has rushing creek frontage in a park-like setting suitable for outdoor enjoyment and recreation, RV parking, garden plot, storage buildings, etc. Single-wide mobile home (Lot 2, Section M) and separate level lot (Lot II, Section M) across cul-de-sac with long creek frontage can be purchased with cabin, but not separately, for $229,000.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dale Holmes, Headwaters Realty at 706-754-5101</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Mobile Home on 14.77 acres nestled away in a private setting with a stream in White Co. Acreage with any type of water feature typically flies off the shelf and this beautiful wooded tract has tons of frontage on a mountain stream giving you several building site options. Property also currently has a septic system and well in place. Bring your imagination and get ready to explore nature from your mountain retreat. There is currently an older manufactured home and outbuilding on property. The manufactured home and outbuilding on property are given no value. Enter the home at your own risk. Black mold has been found in the home. Please wear a mask.<p><strong>For open house information, contact WILLIAM FERGUSON, Sun Realty Group, LLC. at 404-410-0035</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRmlyc3QlMjBNdWx0aXBsZSUyMExpc3RpbmclMjBTZXJ2aWNlJTJDJTIwSW5jLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZNTFNHQS02ODYyMDcyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Resplendent and soothing, this cedar-planked Mountain Marvel offers a warm welcome with Cathedral beamed ceilings, floor to ceiling windows flooding with natural light, and a gorgeous wooded view from nearly every window. Relax by the majestic stone fireplace with hardwood and LVP floors under your feet, curl up with a book in the sunroom overlooking the firepit, and enjoy the breeze and view through French-door access to your private deck. Entertain guests in an open-concept great room with dining area and a stylish kitchen equipped with custom soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, under and upper mount lighting, SS GE Titan XL appliances, lazy Susan corner cabinets, pull-out spice rack vertical drawers, designed for convenience and perfect for the inspired home chef or baker. Gorgeous master features several cozy reading nooks, French doors to private patio with 68-jet 5-seat UV light Belize jacuzzi with waterfall. The en suite European-style spa bathroom features a granite double vanity, stand-alone tub, and slate tile enclosed rain shower with dual shower heads and a tile bench seat with separate commode area for maximum privacy. Bedroom two also features an en suite spacious bathroom with double-vanity, shower-tub combo and private commode area. Aside from deer and other wildlife, you'll see Mt. Yonah in the distance and have access to many nearby Appalachian trail heads, waterfalls, streams, lakes, and travel destinations like Baby Land General, the North GA Wildlife Park, wineries, copper mines, Helen, Toccoa, and more. Enjoy private walking trails throughout the 3 acres with plenty of space for parking on the gravel circular lot including room for a golf cart in the partial walk-out basement/laundry/mudroom. Level-entry driveway-access to both floors makes it convenient for those who do not enjoy stairs. Huge Rheem water heater, 50-year shingles, dual HVAC units with programable thermostats, easy to maintain 3-canister filtered well water system, and reliable Windstream Internet & DishTV services. Schedule your exclusive showing today. Pre-Approved buyers only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jessica Stevens, Coldwell Banker Access Realty at 478-745-3991</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

A job on your schedule? These Cleveland positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Cleveland-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Perfect Remote Job! - Make $1,000 + a week!;2. CDL A Local Truck Driver - Part Time Weekends - $17 Hour;3. ** Virtual ** Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided;4. Part-Time Sales Representative Opportunity;5. Join the W4 Family! Part Time / Up to $12/hr;6. Appliance Repair Tech - Flexible Schedule;
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

Sunday has sun for Cleveland — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CLEVELAND, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cleveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Cleveland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cleveland: 1. Owner Operators - Up to $12K Weekly!;2. Appliance Repair Tech - Flexible Schedule;3. Intensive Care / Coronary Nurse (ICU) Day Shift 13 Weeks 175784;4. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $2556 per week in GA;5. Delivery Merchandiser - Small Store;6. Travel Respiratory Therapist - COVID19 - $1,512 per week;7. Medicare/Health Insurance Sales (Virtual) - Leads, Training, Sup;8. Cable Technician;9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Top Pay + Up to $7,000 Sign-On Bonus;10. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities;