Coming soon: Cleveland events
(CLEVELAND, GA) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.
These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 607 Hulsey Rd, Cleveland, GA
We place campers in the grade they just completed in May, 2021.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM
Join me for one of my favorite mountain hikes to Preacher's Rock. We start 12 miles north of Dahlonega at Dockery Lake and trek 3.7 miles on the scenic Dockery Lake Trail before we intersect with...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 100 Alumni Dr, Cleveland, GA
The Todd Starnes Faith & Freedom Celebration hosted by Truett McConnell University with guest speaker Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be held on the evening of Friday, September 24, 2021 in…
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 4165 Hwy 129 N, Cleveland, GA
This session is for campers age 8-18. Click here for more information! Summer Camp Registration for Campers and CITs now OPEN! Register Today! We have updated our Fee Structure - Click Here to...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Address: 897 S Main St, Cleveland, GA
Sign up TODAY for the craziest, and most fun art experience you will ever have! Bring your date and get ready to be messy and create a modern, liquid pour painting to take home with you! This...