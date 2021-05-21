newsbreak-logo
Bay City, TX

Bay City calendar: Coming events

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 1 day ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Bay City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bay City:

Day on the Bay

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Kayak the Matagorda Bay wetlands with park guides. See birds, fish and other wildlife. Advanced reservation required and kayak rental available. Cost: $50 w/out own equipment; $25 w/ own equipment...

Fish Prints

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Fish Prints at Matagorda Bay Nature Park, 6430 FM-2031, Matagorda, TX 77414, Matagorda, United States on Mon May 31 2021 at 09:30 am to 11:30 am

Crab Crawl

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Crab Crawl at Matagorda Bay Nature Park, 6430 FM-2031, Matagorda, TX 77414, Matagorda, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 09:30 pm

SARGENT JUBILEE

Sargent, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 716 CR, 298 Caney Dr, Sargent, TX

Sargent Area Lions Club 4th annual Jubilee is almost here!!! Come on out for some great food, music(by Shane Jenkins), games, live auction and silent auction. Helicopter rides and the petting zoo...

Beach Craft

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Discover creative ways you can use beach treasures for art! All materials provided. Cost: $3 + park entrance fee More information: Call 979-863-2603

Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

