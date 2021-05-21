newsbreak-logo
Mukilteo, WA

Concerned mama watches as Mukilteo firefighters rescue trapped ducklings

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
MUKILTEO, Wash. — Mukilteo firefighters rescued a brood of ducklings that became trapped after falling through a grate Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 8:24 p.m. after a passerby reported that ducklings had fallen into stormwater retention area off the Mukilteo Speedway and were unable to get out.

Firefighters said it appeared the ducklings were following their mother across a parking lot when they crossed a grate into the area.

While the mother duck was big enough to walk across safely, the small ducklings fell through the grate.

Under the watchful eye of mama duck, firefighters rescued her 11 ducklings and returned them to her care.

“Mukilteo Police officers provided duckling safety information to Mama Duck,” the Mukilteo Fire Department said in a news release.

The relieved mother and her little ones were escorted off the property to a wooded area.

