Live events coming up in Morgan City
(MORGAN CITY, LA) Live events are coming to Morgan City.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Morgan City area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM
Continue to kick-off your summer with the City of Patterson by competing in our BBQ Cook-off with a featured volleyball tournament. Categories include chicken, pork spare ribs, and brisket. 1st...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 400 Cotton Road, Patterson, LA
100% of this event supports all projects and education scholarship programs. All missionaries pay 100% of their own way in support of our poor brothers and sisters in Guatemala. We sincerely thank...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM
Address: 1523 Anthony St, Morgan City, LA
LOVE OFFERING - NO TICKETS Time, date, and venue may change without notice. Check The Walkers FB page updates. www.facebook.com/thewalkersmusic thewalkersonline.com
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 1119 Main St, Patterson, LA
LOR @ Chaos In The Park is on Facebook. To connect with LOR @ Chaos In The Park, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Address: 100 Cypress Street, Berwick, LA
July 3- Games, Bingo, & Music By Scott Michael Suire @ the pool July 4- Crafts & Music By Kip Sonnier