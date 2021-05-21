Live events coming up in Morgan City

newsbreak-logo
(MORGAN CITY, LA) Live events are coming to Morgan City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morgan City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49L49o_0a7CQdsu00

Memorial Weekend BBQ Cook-off

Patterson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Continue to kick-off your summer with the City of Patterson by competing in our BBQ Cook-off with a featured volleyball tournament. Categories include chicken, pork spare ribs, and brisket. 1st...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZhGM_0a7CQdsu00

3rd Annual Guatemala Mission Golf Tournament

Patterson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 400 Cotton Road, Patterson, LA

100% of this event supports all projects and education scholarship programs. All missionaries pay 100% of their own way in support of our poor brothers and sisters in Guatemala. We sincerely thank...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY7Dj_0a7CQdsu00

The Walkers - Official

Morgan City, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 1523 Anthony St, Morgan City, LA

LOVE OFFERING - NO TICKETS Time, date, and venue may change without notice. Check The Walkers FB page updates. www.facebook.com/thewalkersmusic thewalkersonline.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkEZq_0a7CQdsu00

LOR @ Chaos In The Park

Patterson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1119 Main St, Patterson, LA

LOR @ Chaos In The Park is on Facebook. To connect with LOR @ Chaos In The Park, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBAx6_0a7CQdsu00

Scott Michael Suire/ Kip Sonnier

Berwick, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Cypress Street, Berwick, LA

July 3- Games, Bingo, & Music By Scott Michael Suire @ the pool July 4- Crafts & Music By Kip Sonnier

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

