Nogales, AZ

Nogales calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 1 day ago

(NOGALES, AZ) Nogales is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OG8Dx_0a7CQVly00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

85662 | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nogales, AZ 85662

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2zty_0a7CQVly00

JOIN THE JJs AT THE HORNIEST PLACE IN THE AREA!

Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 28851 S Nogales Hwy, Amado, AZ

Enjoy great food, drinks, and DANCING under the massive tent!! C'mon, you know you want to! Please drink responsibly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elhPh_0a7CQVly00

Patagonia Lake State Park Rally – 2021

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 400 Patagonia Lake Rd, Nogales, AZ

This website will be shutdown in the near future. Please visit our soon-to-be new web Home. Information for this rally can be found there. New Patagonia Lake 2021 Website Page – Link LOCATION...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQktA_0a7CQVly00

Sonoita Quarter Horse Show

Sonoita, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3142 AZ-83, Sonoita, AZ

Fitness event in Sonoita, AZ by Sonoita Quarter Horse Show on Friday, October 8 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqXqP_0a7CQVly00

Black Horse Wisdom (WORKSHOP IS FULL)

Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Introductory or Advanced — Facilitated by Linda Kohanov Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm daily Cost: $1800 — includes lunch and workshop materials. This powerful workshop is for people who would like to...

Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Nogales

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nogales: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Physician / Family Practice / Arizona / Locum or Permanent / Family Medicine - Family Medicine O...; 3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1602.72 / Week; 4. Lead HVAC Install Technician - $2,500 signing bonus; 5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 8. Sales Associate - Airport; 9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week; 10. Executive Director;
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Nogales events coming soon

1. Arizona Birds, Bats and More-Ken Archer; 2. Ted Ramirez Concert Series Presents: Ted Ramirez and Ismael Barajas; 3. Produce On Wheels - United Methodist Church of Green Valley (Green Valley); 4. 8th Grade Drive Thru Transition; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

This is the cheapest gas in Nogales right now

(NOGALES, AZ) According to Nogales gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Circle K at 236 N Grand Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

These Nogales companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Insurance Broker-No experience needed 2. Work From Home, No Cold Calling 3. Entry Level Appointment Setter 4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 7. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Nogales

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nogales: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Licensed Real Estate Tour Assistant; 3. Physician / Family Practice / Arizona / Any / Family Medicine - Family Medicine Opportunity in Gr...; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Earn Up to 68 CPM + Sign-On Bonus; 7. Make up to $15/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 8. Certified Caregiver and CNA's; 9. Caregiver; 10. Family Medicine Opportunity in Green Valley, AZ;
Rio Rico, AZNogales International

News briefs: Brush fire burns 3-5 acres in Kino Springs

Firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Kino Springs Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. George Cluff, fire marshal for the Rio Rico Fire District, said the fire burned between three to five acres of land across the street from the clubhouse and no structures were threatened.
Nogales, AZNogales International

Nogales mayor, darling of the out-of-town media, shuns local outlets

At a recent Nogales City Council meeting, Mayor Arturo Garino ticked off a list of news outlets that he had spoken to in recent days: FOX, CBS, Newsweek, Newsmax, Tucson Sentinel, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, 12 News Phoenix, and Tucson TV stations KGUN and KOLD. But one news source...
Tucson, AZbuckmastershow.com

Buckmaster Show 5/11/2021: Tucson arts groups starting re-entry

Juan Padres, Democrat, Ward 3 Tucson Council candidate. Also, Financial Consultant Shelly Fishman with the Tuesday MoneyMaker Report. Plus, former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez, AZ gubernatorial hopeful. Plus, the monthly Arts Report with Tucson Weekly Arts Writer Margaret Regan. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Job alert: These Nogales jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nogales: 1. Sales Associate; 2. Executive Director; 3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Average $1,300/Week; 4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week; 5. Work From Home - Customer Service Representative; 6. Lead HVAC Install Technician - $2,500 signing bonus; 7. Travel Nurse - Med/Surg RN - Nogales, AZ; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,637 per week; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Earn Up to 68 CPM + Sign-On Bonus; 10. Certified Caregivers -- All Locations;
Nogales, AZNogales International

Gallery: Cinco de Mayo caravan

Community members gathered outside of the Mexican Consulate in Nogales late Saturday afternoon for a belated Cinco de Mayo celebration. People mingled at the consulate parking lot as they decked out their vehicles with Mexican flags, sombreros, colorful paper flowers and zarapes to represent symbols of Mexican culture. The participants, which included some public officials and the TruckAz Club, then paraded the decorated vehicles up and down Grand Avenue.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Check out these houses for sale in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) Looking for a house in Nogales? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Nogales

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nogales: 1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week; 2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 3. Executive Director; 4. Work From Home - Customer Service Representative; 5. Make up to $15/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 6. Licensed Real Estate Listing Agent; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Earn $1.40-$1.45/Mile; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1994.58 / Week; 9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 10. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $44.12/Hour $1588/Weekly;
Nogales, AZPosted by
Nogales Times

On the hunt for a home in Nogales? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful executive home located in Vista Del Cielo with gorgeous views all around and great privacy for anyone looking to get away from the city. This Mediterranean style home sits on 5.3 acres and is just 17 minutes from Patagonia Lake State Park, 25 minutes from Pena Blanca Lake, and 15 minutes from the International Border.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Aaron I Morales, United Real Estate Specialists at 520-612-7422</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> A truly spectacular 5 BR 5 BA home on one of the most beautiful 4.1 acre lots in Vista del Cielo!! Has walled in front patio, extended front porch, water fall, viga beams, granite countertops and travertine stone flooring throughout, gorgeous kitchen, wet bar, large bedrooms with private balconies/patios.. The views are MAGNIFICENT!!! Very elegant!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nanci Pottinger, NOGINAN REAL ESTATE at 520-281-1277</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Lots of potentiial corner lot 4 bedrooms lots of fruit trees<p><strong>For open house information, contact Aracely Stout, Acclaimed Realty Group LLC at 520-377-2992</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Fall in love with nature again. With city lights to the south at night and spectacular sunrises & sunsets across the entire valley, it won't be long until you're hooked. Extra large double solar array for the property and plug in cars. Less than a mile to Patagonia Lake for boating and fishing. Covered boat parking. House is built like a tank with 16'' walls and insulation to keep you comfortable all year.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ronnie Spece, At Home Desert Realty at 520-305-9766</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>