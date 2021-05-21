Nogales calendar: What's coming up

(NOGALES, AZ) Nogales is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! 85662 | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nogales, AZ 85662

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

JOIN THE JJs AT THE HORNIEST PLACE IN THE AREA! Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 28851 S Nogales Hwy, Amado, AZ

Enjoy great food, drinks, and DANCING under the massive tent!! C'mon, you know you want to! Please drink responsibly.

Patagonia Lake State Park Rally – 2021 Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 400 Patagonia Lake Rd, Nogales, AZ

This website will be shutdown in the near future. Please visit our soon-to-be new web Home. Information for this rally can be found there. New Patagonia Lake 2021 Website Page – Link LOCATION...

Sonoita Quarter Horse Show Sonoita, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3142 AZ-83, Sonoita, AZ

Fitness event in Sonoita, AZ by Sonoita Quarter Horse Show on Friday, October 8 2021

Black Horse Wisdom (WORKSHOP IS FULL) Amado, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Introductory or Advanced — Facilitated by Linda Kohanov Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm daily Cost: $1800 — includes lunch and workshop materials. This powerful workshop is for people who would like to...