PETERSBURG, Va. — Following victories in each of their first six games of the 2021 East Coast Basketball League season, the Hickory Hoyas suffered their first loss on the road last Saturday, falling to the Northwest Division-leading Petersburg Cavaliers by a 108-104 final. Hickory still leads the Northeast Division by 2 ½ games at 6-1 overall, while the Cavs are now 6-2 with a two-game advantage over the second-place team in their division.