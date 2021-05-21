newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston events calendar

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 1 day ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sikeston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sikeston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxmLY_0a7CQKJD00

Workshop | RESET | Burnout-/Boreout-Prävention

Matthews, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: Kolpingstraße 1, 63867 Johannesberg

Raus aus der täglichen Tretmühle und zur Gesundheitsförderung für Unternehmer und Führungskräfte hinein in die kreativen Räume der Natur!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUs1t_0a7CQKJD00

Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery Columbarium Wall Dedication

Bloomfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO

Join us as we dedicate the new columbarium wall at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Bloomfield and pay homage to our nation's heroes. The ceremony will begin at 1:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xOKa_0a7CQKJD00

Mobile Food Pantry - Oran

Oran, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 310 Church St, Oran, MO

Southeast Missouri Food Bank Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry for residents of Scott County. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5xH9_0a7CQKJD00

Bootheel Rodeo with Joe Nichols

Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 1220 N Ingram Rd, Sikeston, MO

Bootheel Rodeo with Joe Nichols at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston, MO on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 @ 3:30am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hjkhu_0a7CQKJD00

Jason Heeter LIVE at Sandy Ridge Smokehouse

East Prairie, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3234 West, I-80, East Prairie, MO

This April through October, Sandy Ridge Smokehouse in East Prairie, MO, will host singer/songwriter Jason Heeter for live music on their beautiful outdoor stage! Come enjoy some delicious food and...

Learn More
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
86
Followers
104
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oran, MO
City
East Prairie, MO
City
Bloomfield, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Sikeston, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Live Events#Local Events#Live Music#New Music#Music Stars#Kreativen R Ume Der Natur#Sun May#Mo Join#Church St Oran#Table Mobile Food Pantry#Sandy Ridge Smokehouse#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Live Content#Digital Formats#Digital Tools#October#Scott County#Mon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food Bank
Related
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Scott County, MOSoutheast Missourian

$175M solar project proposed in Scott County

A 2,000-acre tract of farmland in northern Scott County could soon be home to a $175 million solar farm producing at least 200 megawatts of renewable energy. Although it has reportedly been in development for several years, word of the Kelso Solar Project didn't become public until last week when a pair of energy companies issued a news release about it.
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

Thrift store making short move

Adult & Teen Challenge Super Thrift in Jackson is moving — a few feet. Currently located at 1985 E. Jackson Blvd., the thrift store is moving two doors down to 1905 E. Jackson Blvd., a location formerly occupied by Save A Lot grocery store. The store will open at the new address May 29, which will also be the date of a "grand reopening" sale.
Sikeston, MOPosted by
Sikeston Updates

Ready for a change? These Sikeston jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sikeston: 1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes - Earn $200-$225/Day - Benefits; 3. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $70.74/Hour $2547/Weekly; 4. Business Development - Sales Territory Representative; 5. Meter Reader - Job #0505; 6. Machine Operator; 7. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Average Up to $175,000/Year; 9. Travel Nurse - Step Down RN - Cape Girardeau, MO; 10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2556 per week in MO;
Sikeston, MOPosted by
Sikeston Updates

Check out these houses for sale in Sikeston

(SIKESTON, MO) Looking for a house in Sikeston? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Sikeston, MOSoutheast Missourian

On Mother's Day, absence weighs

On the day before Thanksgiving, Charles Parsons was drinking coffee at his favorite Cape Girardeau cafe when he got a phone call that changed his life. Parsons, 43, was informed the adoptive parents who had raised him since the age of 4, had just been killed in a traffic accident in Sikeston.
Sikeston, MOPosted by
Sikeston Updates

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sikeston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sikeston: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 2. Professional Sales P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Your Schedule!; 3. Registered Nurse - PCU - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 4. Echo Tech (Echo) Travel Allied - $52.30/Hour $1883/Weekly; 5. Final Expense Specialist; 6. Car Wash Maintenance Technician #1373; 7. Retail Sales Consultant; 8. Heavy Equipment Mechanic; 9. Meter Reader - Job #0505; 10. Truck Driver - Paid on-the-job Training;
Sikeston, MOPosted by
Sikeston Updates

These jobs are hiring in Sikeston — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Sikeston-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Customer Relations Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year;3. Labor Delivery Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr;4. Sleep Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr;5. Part Time Receptionist & Executive Assistant;6. Dock Worker Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;7. Part Time School Bus Driver;8. Shipping Receiving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Sikeston, MOKFVS12

DAEOC to offer no-cost medical, dental and optical care to area residents

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC) will sponsor Operation Healthy Delta, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program. DAEOC along with Shawnee Development Council, Inc., of Karnak, Illinois, will bring no-cost medical, dental, and optical care to Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois from June 11-June 25. Uninsured...
Sikeston, MOSoutheast Missourian

Tyson Foods provides grant to SEMO Food Bank

SIKESTON, Mo. — Tyson Foods, which has a production facility in Dexter, Missouri, recently selected the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston to receive a grant valued at $40,000 to help fight food insecurity in the region. The funds will be used to support the mobile food pantry programs in Scott, Stoddard and Dunklin counties.
Sikeston, MOPosted by
Sikeston Updates

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Sikeston require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Home Depot - Cashier/Cusomter Service Representative $16-$35/hr2. Sales Representative - No Experience Required, Immediate Openings3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to 72 CPM + $3,000 Sign-On4. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Regional - Recent Grad5. Sales Manager Trainee6. Forklift Operator7. Pest Technician Trainee
Sikeston, MOStandard Democrat

Letter: Sikeston to receive American Rescue Plan funds

On May 15, 2021, the City of Sikeston will receive half of the approximately $3 million allocated to it by the American Rescue Plan. This is the Plan of the Biden Administration to reimburse citizens, small businesses, cities, counties and states who suffered economic loss due to the pandemic. The second half of Sikeston’s portion of this money is to come May 15 of next year.
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

Dr. Wilson Brown Goes to Jefferson City

Dr. Wilson Brown's prominence as doctor and community-minded citizen took him to the halls of the Missouri capital as the representative from Scott County in 1838-1839. Later, Gov. Austin King appointed him as state auditor Jan. 5, 1849. It was a difficult time in Jefferson City in 1849 as cholera...