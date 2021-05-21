Sikeston events calendar

(SIKESTON, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sikeston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sikeston:

Workshop | RESET | Burnout-/Boreout-Prävention Matthews, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: Kolpingstraße 1, 63867 Johannesberg

Raus aus der täglichen Tretmühle und zur Gesundheitsförderung für Unternehmer und Führungskräfte hinein in die kreativen Räume der Natur!

Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery Columbarium Wall Dedication Bloomfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO

Join us as we dedicate the new columbarium wall at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Bloomfield and pay homage to our nation's heroes. The ceremony will begin at 1:00 PM

Mobile Food Pantry - Oran Oran, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 310 Church St, Oran, MO

Southeast Missouri Food Bank Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry for residents of Scott County. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Bootheel Rodeo with Joe Nichols Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 1220 N Ingram Rd, Sikeston, MO

Bootheel Rodeo with Joe Nichols at Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston, MO on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 @ 3:30am

Jason Heeter LIVE at Sandy Ridge Smokehouse East Prairie, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3234 West, I-80, East Prairie, MO

This April through October, Sandy Ridge Smokehouse in East Prairie, MO, will host singer/songwriter Jason Heeter for live music on their beautiful outdoor stage! Come enjoy some delicious food and...