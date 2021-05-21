Live events coming up in Deming

(DEMING, NM) Deming is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Deming:

Sip & Paint Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 7075 Hwy 549 SE, Deming, NM

We've missed you and we're back with a fun Sip & Paint weekend with instructor Mary Jo Sharp. $40/person. Includes all art supplies, appetizers, and one glass of wine. Seating is limited. Reserve...

Senior Discount Day! Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 118 S Silver Ave, Deming, NM

Silver Whiskers is happy to announce Senior Day is back! Seniors receive a 10% discount the first Tuesday of every month. 62 and over, please present ID.T - 06/03/2021

ASMA Series Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 20030 NM-549, Deming, NM

Counter-Clockwise