Deming, NM

Live events coming up in Deming

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 1 day ago

(DEMING, NM) Deming is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Deming:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10co9C_0a7CQD8800

Sip & Paint

Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 7075 Hwy 549 SE, Deming, NM

We've missed you and we're back with a fun Sip & Paint weekend with instructor Mary Jo Sharp. $40/person. Includes all art supplies, appetizers, and one glass of wine. Seating is limited. Reserve...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWq9I_0a7CQD8800

Senior Discount Day!

Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 118 S Silver Ave, Deming, NM

Silver Whiskers is happy to announce Senior Day is back! Seniors receive a 10% discount the first Tuesday of every month. 62 and over, please present ID.T - 06/03/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9uqu_0a7CQD8800

ASMA Series

Deming, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 20030 NM-549, Deming, NM

Counter-Clockwise

With Deming Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Albuquerque, NMKOAT 7

Summer concerts taking shape at Isleta Amphitheater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Concerts are making a comeback to Albuquerque in 2021 at Isleta Amphitheater, according to their website. Several concerts that were scheduled in 2020 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and several have been rescheduled for this summer. The Back Street Boys rescheduled their tour date to 2022. Maroon 5 is slated for this year on Aug. 14 with special guest Meghan Trainor, and more.