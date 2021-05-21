newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

Radford events coming up

Posted by 
Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 1 day ago

(RADFORD, VA) Live events are coming to Radford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Radford:

401 NA Meeting

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

401 NA Meeting at 401 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141-1588, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40k2Z9_0a7CQCFP00

Growing Families with Intercept Health TFC

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 W Main St, Radford, VA

Please join us at the Radford Farmer’s Market, located at 401 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141 for Growing Families with Intercept Health TFC! May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Intercept Health will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKCIg_0a7CQCFP00

Luxury Home Furnishings, Decor and More

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:56 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Proudly PresentingLuxury Home Furnishings, Decor and MoreOnline Auction201 Wild Partridge LaneRadford, VA 24141INTERNET BIDDING FOR YOUR CONVENIENCEFEATURING: Marvelous furnishings by Pulaski...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nx7L_0a7CQCFP00

Bluegrass BBQ Food Truck — Long Way Brewing

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, Radford, VA

The Bluegrass BBQ food truck will be on site on Friday, Saturday, and Saturday! Grab a beer and some great BBQ!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aApvu_0a7CQCFP00

Photo Tour

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, May 22nd beginning registration at 11:30 AM for an unguided 4 hour photo tour of St Albans Sanatorium! Come alone- bring a model or two, the cost is per person. Photo shoots...

Learn More
Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
45
Followers
112
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Radford, VA
Government
City
Radford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Live Events#Local Events#Growing Families#Thu May 05#Sun May#Bluegrass Bbq#St Albans Sanatorium#In Person Events#Va 24141internet Bidding#Sat#Theater#Beer#Live Content#Standup Comedy#Intercept Health Tfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

No experience necessary — Radford companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Virtual Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call 2. Sales Representative / Customer Service 3. Sales Management Trainee 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Production Assembler 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter 7. Entry Level Sales/Management - Healthcare Recruiter 8. Manager Trainee
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Radford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Radford: 1. Do you have the drive, ambition, and tenacity to make $120k-$500k/year; 2. Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn $100k+/yr! Work Warm Leads From Home!; 3. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 4. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2019.44 / Week; 6. Low Voltage Cable Technician; 7. Furniture Install/Laborer; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,995/Week + Pay Accelerators; 10. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver;
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Radford, VAPosted by
Radford Daily

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Radford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Recovery Support Specialist; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 3. Custodian; 4. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Shift Supervisor; 6. Physicians - Wytheville, VA; 7. Licensed Real Estate Agents; 8. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. […] The post An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...