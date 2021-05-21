Radford events coming up

(RADFORD, VA) Live events are coming to Radford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Radford:

401 NA Meeting Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

401 NA Meeting at 401 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141-1588, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Growing Families with Intercept Health TFC Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 W Main St, Radford, VA

Please join us at the Radford Farmer’s Market, located at 401 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141 for Growing Families with Intercept Health TFC! May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Intercept Health will...

Luxury Home Furnishings, Decor and More Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:56 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Proudly PresentingLuxury Home Furnishings, Decor and MoreOnline Auction201 Wild Partridge LaneRadford, VA 24141INTERNET BIDDING FOR YOUR CONVENIENCEFEATURING: Marvelous furnishings by Pulaski...

Bluegrass BBQ Food Truck — Long Way Brewing Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, Radford, VA

The Bluegrass BBQ food truck will be on site on Friday, Saturday, and Saturday! Grab a beer and some great BBQ!

Photo Tour Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, May 22nd beginning registration at 11:30 AM for an unguided 4 hour photo tour of St Albans Sanatorium! Come alone- bring a model or two, the cost is per person. Photo shoots...