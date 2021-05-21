newsbreak-logo
Susanville, CA

Susanville calendar: What's coming up

Susanville Daily
 1 day ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Susanville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Susanville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hZQ5_0a7CQATx00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thQbT_0a7CQATx00

Dean Brown’s Diabetes Day 2021

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1850 Spring Ridge Dr, Susanville, CA

For more information or to sign up call Debbie Jones, Health Educator, at (530) 251-1490 Learn how to manage diabetes and reduce health risks. Everyone is welcome. Regular Diabetes checkups are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hCoi_0a7CQATx00

8:30 Service

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 450 Richmond Rd, Susanville, CA

8:30 & 10:30. Come Join one of our Sunday morning services. They are at 8:30 and 10:30 Sunday mornings. If you cannot join us in person, we are blessed with the online ability God has given CCS to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39C6GG_0a7CQATx00

Pah Rah Chapter Meeting

Chester, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Camp Fleischman Rd, Chester, CA

Check Slack for location/activity information Chapter Adviser - Brian Fisher (775-762-0973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paHPH_0a7CQATx00

12th Annual SIR Pow Wow

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 195 Russell Ave, Susanville, CA

Specials will include a Red Dress Special, Fast Fancy, Men\'s Special, Tiny Tots Full Regalia Special, and a Chicken Dance Special Grand Entry Times: Friday August 27th - 7:00pm Saturday, August...

Susanville, CA
ABOUT

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

