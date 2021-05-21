Susanville calendar: What's coming up
(SUSANVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Susanville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Susanville area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96127
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 1850 Spring Ridge Dr, Susanville, CA
For more information or to sign up call Debbie Jones, Health Educator, at (530) 251-1490 Learn how to manage diabetes and reduce health risks. Everyone is welcome. Regular Diabetes checkups are...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM
Address: 450 Richmond Rd, Susanville, CA
8:30 & 10:30. Come Join one of our Sunday morning services. They are at 8:30 and 10:30 Sunday mornings. If you cannot join us in person, we are blessed with the online ability God has given CCS to...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1 Camp Fleischman Rd, Chester, CA
Check Slack for location/activity information Chapter Adviser - Brian Fisher (775-762-0973)
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 195 Russell Ave, Susanville, CA
Specials will include a Red Dress Special, Fast Fancy, Men\'s Special, Tiny Tots Full Regalia Special, and a Chicken Dance Special Grand Entry Times: Friday August 27th - 7:00pm Saturday, August...