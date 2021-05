SAN FRANCISCO — Despite leading the country in so many ways — music, movies, fashion, technology, innovation, science — California’s still often unfairly derided as “the land of fruits and nuts.” But, once in a while, it earns the title. As it does today with the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.It’s now official. Secretary of State Shirley Weber has confirmed that organizers collected enough signatures to qualify the recall: 1,495,235 valid signatures, or 12 percent of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election. Which will trigger a special statewide recall election in October or November.