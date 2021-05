SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the state Monday. The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,686, 120,865 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in South Dakota have continued to decrease. Last week, the state dropped below 1,000 active cases for the first time in months. Currently, 828 cases are considered active.