Buffalo, MN

Live events Buffalo — what’s coming up

Buffalo News Flash
 1 day ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElUMC_0a7CPod600

Book Club – Havenwood in Buffalo

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 150 Division St E, Buffalo, MN

It will be fun to meet with residents at Havenwood for a Book Club discussion on A Death In Lionel’s Woods. A Death in Lionel’s Woods blurb: When a woman’s emaciated body is found in a hunter’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWOmj_0a7CPod600

Live Farm Estate Auction

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM

**LIVE** FARM ESTATE Location: 3572 2nd St NE - Buffalo, MN 2 1/2 mi east of Buffalo on Co. R...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWtIN_0a7CPod600

Car Show (Cruise-In) Event

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 304 10th Ave S, Buffalo, MN

Car Show (Cruise-In) Event is on Facebook. To connect with Car Show (Cruise-In) Event, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnJU3_0a7CPod600

Country Variety w/Penny Gilley & Doug Allen Nash (Sun. Matinee~8/1/21)

Buffalo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1207 Minnesota 25 N, Buffalo, MN 55313

Country Variety Dinner Show starring Penny Gilley and Doug Allen Nash. Enjoy great country music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hLzW_0a7CPod600

Special Ops Open Game

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 5494 Fairhill Dr SE, Buffalo, MN

Finally the first game of the year! Special ops games. Hostage extraction, D-day Scenario, Clean and sweep missions

Buffalo, MN
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Buffalo, MN
Minnesota State
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Posted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Minnesota State
Posted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota State

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota State

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Buffalo, MN
Posted by
Buffalo News Flash

Wednesday has sun for Buffalo — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BUFFALO, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buffalo, MN
Posted by
Buffalo News Flash

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Buffalo require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately (No Experience Required) 2. Entry Level Reset Merchandiser 3. 3rd Shift Entry Level - $15/hr - work 34 hours, get paid 40! 4. Entry Level Sales Representative Base Pay + Commission 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On
Buffalo, MN
Posted by
Buffalo News Flash

On the hunt for a home in Buffalo? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lovely 3 bedroom split entry home that is move in ready. Short distance to Buffalo Lake, Wild Marsh Golf Club and local parks. Recent upgrades include new refrigerator (2020), furnace, air conditioner and whole house humidifier (2018). Newer roof, water softener, washer, dryer and window coverings. Great house and easy living!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tony Johannes, RE/MAX Results at 952-848-2400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Quiet and "no through traffic" location for this 3 bedroom split foyer home with spacious three stall insulated and attached garage. Turnkey condition with new roof and new siding in 2020. Stainless steel appliances (newer dishwasher, washer and dryer) all included. Lots of potential for you to finish out the walkout lower level! Very convenient location on the east side of town, and just a few blocks away from Griffing Park and Lake Pulaski.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Holthaus, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-452-2440</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy the ease of main level living in the gorgeous 'Hampton' model at Greenbriar Hills. Inviting, cozy, & easy to use floor plan featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, & 1600 Sq Ft on main. Spacious 2+ car garage w/ tandem for storage. High end, designer selected finishes throughout. W/I kitchen pantry w/ oversized center island. Large windows throughout providing ample natural light. Spacious owners suite featuring W/I closet, spa bath w/ double vanity & private water closet. Option to add desk/office area, crafting, or additional cabinets for storage area in the laundry room. Direct access from mudroom into laundry and further on into the main bedroom closet. Finish basement to add 3rd bed, 3rd bath, 2nd living area, & ample storage space. Development offers a standing vineyard, apple orchards, picnic areas, 11 acre wildlife pond, and walking/biking paths. Easy access to downtown Buffalo and popular Buffalo Lake & Lake Pulaski.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Whitney Meester, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-898-5800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to the stunning 'Sonoma' model at Greenbriar Hills! Main level living! Open, bright & cozy, this floor plan has natural light flooding in with all of the large windows. Quality details, thoughtful design and beautiful finishing touches - 2 bed, 2 bath, 3+ car garage w/ tandem push back for additional storage. Mudroom entry provides direct access to the laundry room and further on into the master W/I closet. Price includes high end, designer selected finishes. SS appliances, granite tops, 9' ceilings, gas fireplace in great room, and custom cabinetry. Ample storage throughout. Premium walk out lot in development which offers a standing wine vineyard, apple orchard, picnic areas, 11 acre wildlife pond, and walking/biking paths. Easy access to downtown Buffalo and popular Buffalo Lake & Lake Pulaski.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Whitney Meester, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-898-5800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Buffalo, MN

Buffalo PD welcomes newest member

Rescue dog receives second chance, offers support to Buffalo community, law enforcement. Who has four paws, eyes that stare deep into the soul, and a knack for swiping bratwurst and snacks when no one is looking? That would be Luna, the newest member of the Buffalo Police Department. When Luna...
Buffalo, MN

STMA tennis falls to Buffalo

The STMA Knights boys tennis team fell 2-5 to Buffalo this past weekend, with Owen Lindstrom winning his singles match and Ezra Dickerson and Noah Anderson squeezing by in doubles. Lindstrom and Buffalo’s Andy Shaffer went into a tiebreaker for their first game, with Lindstrom sweeping the next 6-1. Brock...