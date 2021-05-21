Live events Buffalo — what’s coming up

(BUFFALO, MN) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

Book Club – Havenwood in Buffalo Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 150 Division St E, Buffalo, MN

It will be fun to meet with residents at Havenwood for a Book Club discussion on A Death In Lionel’s Woods. A Death in Lionel’s Woods blurb: When a woman’s emaciated body is found in a hunter’s...

Live Farm Estate Auction Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM

**LIVE** FARM ESTATE Location: 3572 2nd St NE - Buffalo, MN 2 1/2 mi east of Buffalo on Co. R...

Car Show (Cruise-In) Event Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 304 10th Ave S, Buffalo, MN

Car Show (Cruise-In) Event is on Facebook. To connect with Car Show (Cruise-In) Event, join Facebook today.

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1207 Minnesota 25 N, Buffalo, MN 55313

Country Variety Dinner Show starring Penny Gilley and Doug Allen Nash. Enjoy great country music!

Special Ops Open Game Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 5494 Fairhill Dr SE, Buffalo, MN

Finally the first game of the year! Special ops games. Hostage extraction, D-day Scenario, Clean and sweep missions