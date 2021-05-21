newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Lights! Camera! Factions! Your Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Cheat Sheet

By Glen Weldon
wfdd.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, May 22, on or around 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, you may sense a diffuse but palpable shift in the global marketplace of finite resources. At that time, vast stockpiles of sequins, lasers, dry ice and fireworks scattered around the world will dry up spontaneously—only to reappear all at once, en masse, on a stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

www.wfdd.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Rotterdam#Show Tunes#Pop Music#Dance Music#Sheet Music#European#Yanks#Netflix#Americans#Peacock#Powerpuff Girls#Eurovision Subtle#Eurovision Entries#Eurovision Finale#Song#Egregiously Catchy Tunes#Drag Vibes#Swedish Idol#Backup Dancers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Country Music
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
News Break
Theater & Dance
Country
Netherlands
Related
Musicwiartonecho.com

Eurovision scenes and stylings, in the leadup to the song contest's final on Sunday

The world’s longest running annual television contest is on right now, so block out some Sunday time for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The talent is excellent — it is, after all, where Swedish pop royalty ABBA got its start. Oh, and someone named Céline Dion won in 1988 (participants don’t have to be European; they just can’t represent more than one country in the same year. Céline, however, represented Switzerland by some circuitous route of logic).
MusicSacramento Bee

Eurovision Song Contest starts with first semifinal

Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque" and its opening lines: “Ok, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.”. After missing a year due to the global pandemic, the immensely popular contest opens with the first...
MusicPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: Eurovision delivers decades of songs, spectacle

Once a year, Europeans come together in a flurry of flags, spangles and disco beats to compete for the continent’s pop crown at the Eurovision Song Contest. The coronavirus pandemic canceled the contest in 2020 for the first time in six decades. But now it’s back. On Saturday, performers from 26 countries will vie for Eurovision victory during a live televised final in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. The prize is glory for the winning nation, though rarely mega-stardom for the winning act. A few international stars have emerged from Eurovision’s sequined ranks, including Swedish pop titans ABBA — victors in 1974 with “Waterloo” — and Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion, who won the 1988 contest for Switzerland. Others have sunk without a trace — hello, Britain’s 2007 budget airline-themed novelty act Scooch — or saw their musical fame peak with Eurovision success, such as Irish singer Dana, who won as a teenager in 1970, or British pop quartet Buck’s Fizz, who took the prize in...
MusicBBC

Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Here's all you need to know

The Eurovision Song Contest, which is the world's biggest music competition, returns this week!. This year marks the 65th edition of the competition, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Netherlands will play host to the competition following the country's victory in 2019 with Duncan...
Public HealthBay News 9

Eurovision Song Contest returns despite coronavirus pandemic

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Pounding beats? Check. Uplifting lyrics? Check. Huge, backlit white wings? Check. After last year's Eurovision Song Contest was canceled amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is roaring back to life this year with coronavirus bubbles added to its heady mix of music and melodrama. National delegations...
MusicDeadline

2021 & 2022 Eurovision Song Contest To Stream On Peacock

In time to today’s first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, Peacock announced this morning that it has nabbed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the 2021 and 2022 editions of European Broadcasting Union’s international musical competition and will offer it both live and on demand. The schedule for this...
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

Eurovision Song Contest finalists and running order confirmed

Another 10 nations have qualified for the Eurovision Song Contest grand final. Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova and Portugal all did enough to get through Thursday’s second semi-final. They were joined by Iceland, San Marino, Switzerland, Greece and Finland and will all take part in Saturday’s final in Rotterdam. San Marino...
MusicPosted by
WWD

Eurovision Song Contest: A Celebration of Diversity and Fashion Extravaganza

MILAN — If you believe that Fire Saga made for the most memorable Eurovision Song Contest entry ever, think again. Despite its eccentricity, the fictional artistic duo played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the Netflix musical comedy about the European competition could easily be overshadowed by many of the real-life contestants that have appeared on stage over the last 65 years.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Favourites to win this year’s competition

With less than a week to go until the final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, we’re taking a look at all of the contenders for this year’s crown!. Taking place in Rotterdam following the cancellation of the event in 2020, we’re super excited to see all of the over-the-top performances and find out just who will carve out their own place in Eurovision history.
MusicThe Independent

Which are the best Eurovision songs of all time?

Abba’s ‘Waterloo’ has been voted the best Eurovision song entry of all time, according to a poll. A survey of 2,000 adults found the Swedes’ legendary hit - which also gave the band their first number one in the UK chart – was most popular with 50 per cent of respondents.
Public HealthAceShowbiz

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Icelandic group Dadi Og Gagnamagnid have been forced to scrap their scheduled performance at the Eurovision Song Contest after one of the members is diagnosed with Covid-19. AceShowbiz - Icelandic group Dadi Og Gagnamagnid have been forced to bow out of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest after a member of the group tested positive for COVID.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Italy Wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021 as Glam Competition Makes a Fierce Comeback

Watch: Rachel McAdams' Real-Life Experience at Eurovision. And the winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is....Italy!. On Saturday, May 22, the country's rock band Måneskin won the annual European competition, which once launched the global music careers of ABBA and Céline Dion, with their song "Zitti e buoni." The group and the other acts performed their entries in a glamorous and delightfully over-the-top final that aired live from Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Eurovision was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MusicLive Design

Filming Eurovision Song Contest Postcards

The Eurovision Song Contest has introduced each country’s entry using video “Postcards” since 1970. The Postcards typically featured the musicians sharing information about themselves, and they were filmed in locations that either showcased the delegate’s home country or interesting spots around the host country. This year, the pandemic made it...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision Song Contest: Every winner ranked from worst to best

The Eurovision Song Contest is a cultural extravaganza, designed to draw the people of Europe together through light entertainment and healthy competition. But ultimately, it’s all about the songs.Since the first competition in 1956 there have been 67 winners (due to an infamous four-way tie in 1969). Those contestants have ranged from the good (Conchita) to the bad (most of the early 2000s), to the downright ugly (Lordi), but it’s worth exploring the list for some of the gems hidden among the decades.Eurovision can also be viewed as a kind of cultural history of our evolving – and sometimes...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision: What is the point of the annual song contest and how did it begin?

The Eurovision Song Contest remains a stalwart of the TV calendar. But what exactly is the point of this springtime extravaganza of international kitsch and how did we get here?The idea for Eurovision was first proposed by Italian TV writer Sergio Pugliese, who worked for the country’s state broadcaster RAI in the early 1950s.Modelled on Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival – inaugurated in 1951 and held in Liguria every year since – the contest was intended to serve as a bonding exercise in the difficult post-war years, bringing European neighbours together in the spirit of harmless fun while testing the...
Musicphilenews.com

Cyprus to participate in Eurovision Song Contest’s Semi Finals tonight

The Semi-Finals of this years Eurovision Song Contest will take place tonight and Cyprus will be one of the 10 countries that will compete for a spot in Saturday’s Grand Final in Rotterdam. Cyprus will compete with singer Elena Tsagkrinou, who according to foreign betting companies is among the favorites.