COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of two of the 18 students whose school bus was hijacked last week will speak to reporters Thursday morning. Attorneys for the families say they will speak about the ordeal at 11:30 a.m. and will call on authorities at Fort Jackson and Richland County School District Two to “answer tough questions about the dramatic failures” that led to the incident, according to a release from attorneys Bakari Sellers and Jessica Fickling.