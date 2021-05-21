newsbreak-logo
Elko, NV

Live events coming up in Elko

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 1 day ago

(ELKO, NV) Elko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxV4u_0a7CPWgu00

Short-Term classes

Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 263 Spring Valley Pkwy A1, Spring Creek, NV

Self defense for women. Four classes to learn what you can do for your self protection and personal defense. Lecture, dialogue, play and discover how to recognize what needs to be done and how to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0NqR_0a7CPWgu00

Professional Comedy Night May 2021

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801

Professional Comedy Night hosted by Elko's Comedy Jam and the Stage Door comes to Elko!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVkEu_0a7CPWgu00

2021 NEVADA MARATHON & LAMOILLE CANYON HALF

Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: NF-660, Spring Creek, NV

Join us for the 8th annual Nevada Marathon/Relay or the 9th Lamoille Canyon Half Marathon/ 5K and a free Kids K. Shuttle buses provided to the top of the Canyon. Free finish line refreshments...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8fPU_0a7CPWgu00

Ruby Mountain Timberline Trail 50M Relay/Ultra or Half

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Description: 1-person ultra or 2-4 or 6 person teams run 55-miles. Also included is a 1-person trail 13-mile half marathon. Start and end at Roads End Base Camp in Lamoille Canyon. 3-trails...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZx7f_0a7CPWgu00

Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:55 PM

Date: Jun 25, 2021 8:00 pm to Jun 25, 2021 11:55 pm Location: 542 River St, Elko, NV 89801-3738, United States Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders

ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

