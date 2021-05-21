Live events coming up in Elko

(ELKO, NV) Elko has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:

Short-Term classes Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 263 Spring Valley Pkwy A1, Spring Creek, NV

Self defense for women. Four classes to learn what you can do for your self protection and personal defense. Lecture, dialogue, play and discover how to recognize what needs to be done and how to...

Professional Comedy Night May 2021 Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801

Professional Comedy Night hosted by Elko's Comedy Jam and the Stage Door comes to Elko!

2021 NEVADA MARATHON & LAMOILLE CANYON HALF Spring Creek, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: NF-660, Spring Creek, NV

Join us for the 8th annual Nevada Marathon/Relay or the 9th Lamoille Canyon Half Marathon/ 5K and a free Kids K. Shuttle buses provided to the top of the Canyon. Free finish line refreshments...

Ruby Mountain Timberline Trail 50M Relay/Ultra or Half Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Description: 1-person ultra or 2-4 or 6 person teams run 55-miles. Also included is a 1-person trail 13-mile half marathon. Start and end at Roads End Base Camp in Lamoille Canyon. 3-trails...

Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:55 PM

Date: Jun 25, 2021 8:00 pm to Jun 25, 2021 11:55 pm Location: 542 River St, Elko, NV 89801-3738, United States Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders