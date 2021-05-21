newsbreak-logo
Pikeville, KY

Pikeville events coming up

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 1 day ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pikeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysG3d_0a7CPRHH00

Annual World’s Longest Yard Sale

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The 127 Yard Sale is an annual event that takes place the first Thursday-Sunday in August each year. It’s literally, The World’s Longest Yard Sale! The route spans 6 states (Michigan, Ohio...

Learn More

Dueling Bands Bike Night Duel in the River

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

MSL 7-10pm FREE entertainment on the Mountain Top Media Stage!

Learn More

Roger Lee Charles and a Mile To Nowhere

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

MSL 7-10pm FREE entertainment on the Mountain Top Media Stage!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVZTS_0a7CPRHH00

Pikeville Farmers' Market

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 130 Adams Ln, Pikeville, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - November, 2021Tuesdays, 4:30PM - 7PMSaturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 130 Adams Lane,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y28nn_0a7CPRHH00

C3 Kids Junior Church

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 222 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, KY

Please select either a 9AM ticket or 11AM ticket! Be sure to review our safety instructions in the provided guide.

Learn More
Pikeville, KY
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

