Pikeville events coming up

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pikeville:

Annual World’s Longest Yard Sale Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The 127 Yard Sale is an annual event that takes place the first Thursday-Sunday in August each year. It’s literally, The World’s Longest Yard Sale! The route spans 6 states (Michigan, Ohio...

Dueling Bands Bike Night Duel in the River Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

MSL 7-10pm FREE entertainment on the Mountain Top Media Stage!

Roger Lee Charles and a Mile To Nowhere Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

MSL 7-10pm FREE entertainment on the Mountain Top Media Stage!

Pikeville Farmers' Market Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 130 Adams Ln, Pikeville, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - November, 2021Tuesdays, 4:30PM - 7PMSaturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 130 Adams Lane,

C3 Kids Junior Church Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 222 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville, KY

Please select either a 9AM ticket or 11AM ticket! Be sure to review our safety instructions in the provided guide.