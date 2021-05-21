Automotive service company opening in Woodstock

May 13—TahWahKaro Distilling Company has officially relocated to the former Coors plant, 100 N. Church St. in Palestine, and expects to be open around July. The facility is currently under construction, but the company has fully relocated to Palestine and hopes to be open and fully operational within the next two months. The company plans to invest $4,200,000 and create 13 jobs, over a five-year period, according to the Palestine Economic Development Corporation.