Automotive service company opening in Woodstock
Christian Brothers Automotive is coming to Woodstock June 14 to open its 16th shop in Georgia. The new location will be at 111 Claremore Dr., off Highway 92 in Woodstock. The car service, owned by George Juarez, focuses on the health and repair of its customers’ vehicles. Christian Brothers Automotive offers a variety of services, from upkeep and maintenance to preventative services addressing issues that would otherwise require more expensive repair and replacement down the road.www.tribuneledgernews.com