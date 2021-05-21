newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

AP: Autopsy cites restraint and "inflicted head injury" in Ronald Greene Death

KNOE TV8
 1 day ago

Governor weighs in day after deadly body cam video released in Ronald Greene case. One day after body camera video was put out showing the deadly 2019 arrest of 49-year-old Ronald Greene, Governor John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the release of the video. Delhi Animal Shelter is recovering...

www.knoe.com
John Bel Edwards
Louisiana Statelouisiana.gov

Statement from Gov. Edwards on the Release of Videos from the Arrest of Ronald Greene

Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement today about Louisiana State Police making public video of the arrest of Ronald Greene, which occurred in May of 2019. “Today, Louisiana State Police released all of the video footage in its possession from the arrest of Ronald Greene, a move which I strongly support. This was done in consultation with both the U.S. Attorney’s office and District Attorney John Belton in Union Parish. As I’ve said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene’s arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch. After I met with Ronald Greene’s family on October 14 of last year, they were given the opportunity to see all of the videos, and I know it was difficult and heartbreaking for them to watch the last moments of Mr. Greene’s life.
WAFB

AP video: Ronald Greene ordered facedown in deadly arrest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press. And the long-secret...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Ronald Greene punched and dragged by police before his death, video shows

Two years after Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with white police officers in May 2019, the Louisiana police department released footage of the incident. Louisiana state police had refused to publicly release footage from the incident, which they claimed culminated in Greene dying from crashing...
The Independent

Ronald Greene autopsy details revealed as new video shows police stopped him rolling over after beating him

Newly obtained footage shows Louisiana state troopers ordering Black motorist Ronald Greene to lie on his stomach and remain face down in shackles, following a violent arrest where he was choked, punched in the head, and Tased.Footage from the ultimately fatal 2019 encounter has been released for the first time this week, with the Associated Press obtaining new video that showed a state trooper shouting at Mr Greene to stay on his stomach.“Don’t you turn over. Lay on your belly. Lay on your belly” AP reported Trooper Kory York shouting at the shacked man.“You better lay on your f****** belly...
Law EnforcementWNEM

New bodycam video released in death of Ronald Greene

New bodycam video of Ronald Greene's deadly encounter with Louisiana State troopers in 2019 has been released. Two years after Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police, the agency released the video footage recorded by body cameras that night, Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said at a Friday news conference.
Newly released video shows Ronald Greene struggling under police restraint

Newly released police video from May 2019 shows Louisiana man Ronald Greene struggling to stay alive as police restrained him. Warning: This video footage is very disturbing. The video shows the final moments of Greene’s life as he repeatedly tried to roll onto his side in what may have been an effort to breathe. The incident is now under federal investigation.
Replay: Louisiana State Police press conference on Ronald Greene in-custody death, investigation

Louisiana State Police officials announced a Friday evening press conference after multiple videos were released this week showing the in-custody death of Ronald Greene. Multiple videos and body camera footage show troopers beating a handcuffed Greene after a 2019 traffic stop. A recently released coroner's report says that his head injuries and the way he was restrained were factors in his death.
Fox News completely ignores the police killing of Ronald Greene

On Wednesday, The Associated Press published a story containing police body-camera video clips from May 2019 of Louisiana State troopers beating a Black man, Ronald Greene, who then died from his injuries. Fox News has given no coverage to this major civil-rights story, MSNBC has covered it for nearly 40 minutes, and CNN has covered it for nearly three hours.
The Independent

