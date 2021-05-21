newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Live events Brookhaven — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 1 day ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Brookhaven calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brookhaven:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNZvY_0a7CPHhF00

Candace Bush

Monticello, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 Brinson St, Monticello, MS

Candace Bush sings and plays classic and progressive country songs. Join us for a night we'll appreciate! $5 cover Tips appreciated!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIm68_0a7CPHhF00

WESSON Certified Nurse Assistant Training

Wesson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Wesson Campus, Natchez Campus, Simpson Co. Center, Franklin Co. High School Career-Tech

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjE5p_0a7CPHhF00

NCLEX Mini Reviews

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:45 PM

Address: 127 S Railroad Ave, Brookhaven, MS

Core information that every student needs to know before taking the NCLEX. Including how NCSBN test changes will affect all students. Sign-up at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWOdv_0a7CPHhF00

FBC Brookhaven VBS 2021

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E Monticello St, Brookhaven, MS

VBS is for children who have completed Pre-K3 though 6th grade Join us for a week of fun as we Seek Truth and Find Jesus! div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORoB0_0a7CPHhF00

BLT Backlots Summer Outdoor Movie Series- CARS

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 126 W Cherokee St, Brookhaven, MS

Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and join us in the "backlots" of Brookhaven Little Theatre for an outdoor movie! The first movie in the summer series is Cars! (Disney/Pixar, 2006, Rated G...

Learn More
Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
73
Followers
122
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookhaven, MS
Government
City
Monticello, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Brookhaven, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Theater#Simpson Co#Franklin Co#Ms Core#Ncsbn#Sun Jun#Pre K3#Seek Truth And#Brookhaven Little Theatre#Disney Pixar#Natchez Campus#Wesson Campus#In Person Events#Venues#Center#Live Content#Backlots#Entertainers#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Brookhaven, MSPosted by
Brookhaven News Beat

House hunt Brookhaven: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this classic three bedroom, 2.5 bath farmhouse in Wesson School District, located conveniently close to I-55! This home features a huge den in addition to living room, that could be used as a play room, game room, man cave, etc! The kitchen has an area that could be a coffee bar and a formal dining area. The fireplace is the center of the living room, with a beautiful staircase leading to the two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. The master bedroom is downstairs with a jucuzzi tub. The upstairs has a room, that could be used as storage or coverted into another useful room. The 3+/- acres has a small creek that runs pretty much year round at the back of the property, with lots of room to roam.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trinity Webb, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This modern Contemporary 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with pool and pool house which sits on a 1.29-acre lot won't be on the market long. The owners have completely updated the home both inside and out. New Roof in 2019, new paint both inside and outside of the home<p><strong>For open house information, contact Timothy Posey, Abide Real Estate Services, PLLC at 601-874-5802</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for a little heaven on earth? This 3/3.5 with 2,580 sf plus office above the garage. Master ensuite downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs each having their own bath and separated by an open banister walkway. Downstairs den could double as a fourth bedroom should you need that opportunity. Open kitchen/dining and breakfast with wood flooring, Quartz island with gas cooktop and marble Herringbone backsplash. This 10 acre farm is self-sustaining with fruit trees and herbs galoreapple, fig, pomegranate, pear, pine nuts, muscadine, blueberries, gogi berries, Elderberry, raspberry, blackberry, kiwi, asparagus, oregano, garlic, horse radish, rosemary, spinach, cilantro, turmeric, leeks, chives and thyme. Energy conscious through and through with solar panels, tank less water heaters, Tulikivi soapstone fireplace, double pane tilt sash windows. Endless entertaining opportunities with back covered patio, outdoor kitchen overlooking fountain and gardens.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sydney Wilson, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a neat piece of property that is located minutes from Brookhaven --just off Highway 550. This property consists of 1.51 acres and can be purchased with or without the camper. The property with the land, camper and building is $68,780.00---or the land and the building $58,300.00. The metal building that the camper is under is 24ft. x 35 long; part of the building this being a storage that has a toilet, washer/dryer and a place for a lawnmower and other things to be stored.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Janice Boling, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTWlzc2lzc2lwcGklMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU1dNQk9STVMtMTMzNzAxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Farmers Market is returning to Brookhaven

The weather is warming up; the seasons are changing, which means its time for the farmer’s market to return to Brookhaven!. Starting June 4, 2021, vendors will be setting up to sell fresh produce in Railroad Park. Assortments of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, dairy , and other fun treats will be available from 8 a.m. – Noon.
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Lipsey student is Youth of Month for Exchange Club

Madison Nealy of Lipsey Middle School was recently selected as April’s Youth of the Month by the Exchange Club of Brookhaven. At Lipsey, Nealy is a sixth-grader who enjoys soccer, basketball and video games. Her favorite subject is social studies because she likes to learn about the past and present, she said. Her teachers say she has grown so much over the year and works hard for excellence.
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Co-Lin announces student art winners

Copiah-Lincoln Community College has named winners of its annual Student Art Show. Art instructors Chris Brady and Janet C. Smith presented the awards. Sherrie Bullard Slusher of Brookhaven received an honorable mention in Ceramics and 3D. Cameron Buford of Brookhaven received three awards — a first place award in Ceramics...
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Annual ‘Best of’ contest has begun

Nominations are open now for the 2021 Best of Southwest Mississippi contest. This recognition program, sponsored by Brookhaven Magazine and The Daily Leader, recognizes and honors the best the community has to offer — from car dealers to insurance agents, hamburgers to breakfast biscuits, plumbers to caterers. “Each year, we...
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Chamber welcomes State Farm agent to downtown Brookhaven

State Farm insurance agent Brandon Ciaramitaro prepares to cut the ribbon at his new office location on West Cherokee Street in Brookhaven Friday. With Ciaramitaro are fellow agents and employees, Mayor Joe Cox (center) and representatives of the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce.