Live events Brookhaven — what’s coming up

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Live events are lining up on the Brookhaven calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brookhaven:

Candace Bush Monticello, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 Brinson St, Monticello, MS

Candace Bush sings and plays classic and progressive country songs. Join us for a night we'll appreciate! $5 cover Tips appreciated!

WESSON Certified Nurse Assistant Training Wesson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Wesson Campus, Natchez Campus, Simpson Co. Center, Franklin Co. High School Career-Tech

NCLEX Mini Reviews Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:45 PM

Address: 127 S Railroad Ave, Brookhaven, MS

Core information that every student needs to know before taking the NCLEX. Including how NCSBN test changes will affect all students. Sign-up at...

FBC Brookhaven VBS 2021 Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E Monticello St, Brookhaven, MS

VBS is for children who have completed Pre-K3 though 6th grade Join us for a week of fun as we Seek Truth and Find Jesus! div

BLT Backlots Summer Outdoor Movie Series- CARS Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 126 W Cherokee St, Brookhaven, MS

Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and join us in the "backlots" of Brookhaven Little Theatre for an outdoor movie! The first movie in the summer series is Cars! (Disney/Pixar, 2006, Rated G...