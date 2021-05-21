Live events on the horizon in East Liverpool

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: SPECTACULAR All brick two story Georgian Colonial. First Floor of this home features a Large Formal Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Back Family Room with Fireplace, AMAZING Eat In Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Cambria Quartz Countertops, Bordered Tile Backsplash, & New Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid Appliances, Private Office/5th Bedroom with Pocket Door, Laundry Room, Two Powder Rooms, and a Huge Foyer. The Second Floor features a Spacious Master Bedroom with His/Her Walk In Closets & Master Bath with Private Changing Area with Cherry Cabinets and Double Bowl Marble Sinks, 3 other Large Bedrooms & Large 2nd Bath with Large Vanities with double bowl marble sinks & Jacuzzi Tub. There are ceiling fans in three bedrooms and the family room. The large full basement locates a 400 Amp electric service, whole house water filter and water softener. The home has a zoned heating system featuring two Trane Heat Pumps, Pella Windows, 13 closets for all your storage needs, & Guardian protection system. The garage has enclosed storage cabinets as well as Pebble Stone flooring. The front porch and back patio are covered. The patio is 48 feet wide and includes a Marquis hot tub. This property has a private nearly 1 acre lot with a 12x14 lofted storage building. The house interior was recently painted and all new carpeting was installed in January 2021. UNBELIEAVABLY Private Backyard that has been Professionally Landscaped.

Take a look at this charming century home situated on St Clair Ave, East Liverpool. This home offers 3 Bed,2 Bathroom , newly renovated interior as well as New roof, gutters and down spouts. Immediate Possession! Finished lower level with open game room with full wet bar area off of kitchenette, family room workout room, cigar room, and a possible 5 th bedroom and full bath. Walk out basement that leads to your patio area with outdoor fireplace and bar area for those summer day cookouts with a great panoramic view.

Located on 2+acres in Beaver Local School District. This custom built home boasts plenty of natural light, unique architectural details and beautiful country views. Some architectural details includes marble fireplace, alabaster and brass light fixtures and chandelier, cherry doors and trim, a 2 story foyer surrounded by windows, sunken living room, built-in cabinets in the library/study and panoramic views in the morning room. The cherry kitchen includes gas stove top with convection oven and new dishwasher. First floor master bedroom suite provides a private additional living area. The Suite has a kitchenette with a private entrance onto a brick patio. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms on second floor with full bath. The first floor has a laundry and half bath off the garage. The three car garage has built-in custom cherry cabinetry, heat, water and a tile floor. Perfect for all your entertaining needs. The house has been well maintained and updated over the years. New gas furnace and a/c unit that is dual zoned-3 years old. Gas hot water tank is 1 year old. Two-200amp electrical boxes, recently installed. The roof was replaced with dimensional shingles 6 years ago. Whole house generator installed is powered by natural gas. The Generator is large enough to power the whole house including the furnace or air conditioner. Located minutes away from restaurants and shopping. Quick 40 minute drive to the Pittsburgh Airport. Additional acreage available!