East Liverpool, OH

Live events on the horizon in East Liverpool

East Liverpool Updates
 1 day ago

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Live events are coming to East Liverpool.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Liverpool:

TRX

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 45875 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH

Want to push your body like the Navy Seals do? Try TRX Suspension Training, which uses body weight and gravity to make workouts more challenging. Heavy-duty adjustable straps are the basis of TRX...

Trump Appreciation Rally

Chester, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 375 West Carolina Avenue, Chester, WV 26034

Throw on your Trump gear and show your support and appreciation for Donald Trump! Hosted by Michael Sisco for Congress.

Jump into Summer Craft & Vendor Show

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2626 Park Way, East Liverpool, OH

Jump into Summer Craft & Vendor Show at Thompson Park Rd, East Liverpool, OH 43920, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 10:00 am to 05:00 pm

Renovatio’s 1st Annual Golf Outing Benefitting The United Way of Southern Columbiana County

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Renovatio’s 1st Annual Golf Outing Benefitting the United Way of Southern Columbiana County Saturday May 29th 9am Shotgun Start @ Turkana Golf Course Calcutta, Ohio 18 teams $300 a team. Seperate...

THE 2ND BORDER WARS (OH – PA – WV)

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1571 Pennsylvania Ave, East Liverpool, OH

Full Power-Bench Only-Deadlift Only-Push Pull Raw-Classic-Single Ply-Multi Ply Limted to 120 lifters Combo rack used for all divisions **Walk-out for squats will be required LOCATION, DATE, AND...

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

East Liverpool, OHReview

EL veteran police officer is heart of department

EAST LIVERPOOL– James Krawiec takes his oath to serve and protect the citizenry of East Liverpool very seriously, doing so quietly and without fanfare for decades. In August, Krawiec will mark 31 years with East Liverpool police, which includes a 10-month stint as a dispatcher. Born and raised in East...
East Liverpool, OHReview

SATURDAY SKETCHING

Professional artists from around Ohio set up their easels in downtown East Liverpool Saturday to kick off the Museum of Ceramics’ “40+1” Anniversary Celebration. (40+1 as the Museum’s 40th Anniversary Celebration had to be postponed due to Covid-19 last year.) Outdoor painters from the Ohio Plein Air Society (ohiopleinairsociety.com) and the Eastern Ohio Plein Air Club were on hand. Art pieces were then sold on scene. The event is receiving support locally from Tim Hortonás and nationally from Golden Artist Colors, Judson’s Art Outfitters and Streamline Publications.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
East Liverpool, OHPosted by
East Liverpool Updates

On the hunt for a home in East Liverpool? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: SPECTACULAR All brick two story Georgian Colonial. First Floor of this home features a Large Formal Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Back Family Room with Fireplace, AMAZING Eat In Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Cambria Quartz Countertops, Bordered Tile Backsplash, & New Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid Appliances, Private Office/5th Bedroom with Pocket Door, Laundry Room, Two Powder Rooms, and a Huge Foyer. The Second Floor features a Spacious Master Bedroom with His/Her Walk In Closets & Master Bath with Private Changing Area with Cherry Cabinets and Double Bowl Marble Sinks, 3 other Large Bedrooms & Large 2nd Bath with Large Vanities with double bowl marble sinks & Jacuzzi Tub. There are ceiling fans in three bedrooms and the family room. The large full basement locates a 400 Amp electric service, whole house water filter and water softener. The home has a zoned heating system featuring two Trane Heat Pumps, Pella Windows, 13 closets for all your storage needs, & Guardian protection system. The garage has enclosed storage cabinets as well as Pebble Stone flooring. The front porch and back patio are covered. The patio is 48 feet wide and includes a Marquis hot tub. This property has a private nearly 1 acre lot with a 12x14 lofted storage building. The house interior was recently painted and all new carpeting was installed in January 2021. UNBELIEAVABLY Private Backyard that has been Professionally Landscaped.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Holly Ritchie, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTm93LiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5FT0hSRVhPSC00MjU3NjQ0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Take a look at this charming century home situated on St Clair Ave, East Liverpool. This home offers 3 Bed,2 Bathroom , newly renovated interior as well as New roof, gutters and down spouts. Immediate Possession!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Troy Chisom, Bill Montgomery Real Estate at 330-385-4440</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTm93LiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5FT0hSRVhPSC00MjU2OTc5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Custom built 4 bedroom hone with 3 full baths, one on each level. First floor consists of Master Suite, laundry room, kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining room, office, 1/2 bath and sunroom that leads you to your back private deck. Second level has three bedrooms and master bath. Finished lower level with open game room with full wet bar area off of kitchenette, family room workout room, cigar room, and a possible 5 th bedroom and full bath. Walk out basement that leads to your patio area with outdoor fireplace and bar area for those summer day cookouts with a great panoramic view.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joyce A Mays, Cedar One Realty at 330-932-0895</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTm93LiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5FT0hSRVhPSC00MjQwODM2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Located on 2+acres in Beaver Local School District. This custom built home boasts plenty of natural light, unique architectural details and beautiful country views. Some architectural details includes marble fireplace, alabaster and brass light fixtures and chandelier, cherry doors and trim, a 2 story foyer surrounded by windows, sunken living room, built-in cabinets in the library/study and panoramic views in the morning room. The cherry kitchen includes gas stove top with convection oven and new dishwasher. First floor master bedroom suite provides a private additional living area. The Suite has a kitchenette with a private entrance onto a brick patio. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms on second floor with full bath. The first floor has a laundry and half bath off the garage. The three car garage has built-in custom cherry cabinetry, heat, water and a tile floor. Perfect for all your entertaining needs. The house has been well maintained and updated over the years. New gas furnace and a/c unit that is dual zoned-3 years old. Gas hot water tank is 1 year old. Two-200amp electrical boxes, recently installed. The roof was replaced with dimensional shingles 6 years ago. Whole house generator installed is powered by natural gas. The Generator is large enough to power the whole house including the furnace or air conditioner. Located minutes away from restaurants and shopping. Quick 40 minute drive to the Pittsburgh Airport. Additional acreage available!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Anna R Frantz, RE/MAX Valley Real Estate at 330-629-9200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTm93LiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU5FT0hSRVhPSC00MjYxMjE1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Michele L. Divencenzo to become bride of Robert L. Ketchum

Robert L. Ketchum Jr. of Salem, Ohio and Michele L. Divencenzo formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio will be married June 13, 2021 at Church of the Center in Salem, Ohio by Pastor Tim Ginter. Robert is the son of the late Robert and Anna Jean Ketchum of Salem, Ohio and Michele was raised by her late grandparents Fred and Pat Smith of East Liverpool, Ohio. Michele’s daughters Carisa and Morgan will be standing alongside with their mother. Robert’s best friend Dan Knapp will be his best man.
East Liverpool, OHReview

EAST LIVERPOOL HIGH SCHOOL PROM

East Liverpool High School held their prom on Saturday May 8 at ELHS. (Left to right) Junior Class attendants: Zavea Green, Aidrianna Green, Chancellor Stull, Sydney Cooper, Cole Dailey, Allie Kidder. Prom Queen – Abigail DeLong. Prom King – Brannan Smith. Senior Class attendants: Alexa Aldrich, Braidyn Wright, Kya Kavanagh,...
East Liverpool, OHMorning Journal

The Courts

County Treasurer vs. Ponnie Sue and Joseph Kemp, et al., foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on Orange Street, Beloit. County Treasurer vs. George A. Rowley, et al., foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on West Ninth Street, East Liverpool. County Treasurer vs. Joseph Dantona, foreclosure...
East Liverpool, OHPosted by
East Liverpool Updates

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in East Liverpool

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in East Liverpool: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 3. Final Expense Specialist; 4. Operating Room - First Assist Travel Nurse RN - $2600 per week in OH; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. HR Shared Services Representative; 7. Collections Specialist; 8. Packaging Professional; 9. Assembly Production Technician; 10. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week;
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Nursing home cases drop in Valley and state

Nursing home COVID-19 cases dropped this week locally and in the state after they rose last week. Four Mahoning County nursing homes have at least three combined patient and staff cases this week after there were five such facilities last week. None of the numbers changed from last week among the four facilities listed.
Trumbull County, OHmetromonthly.net

ODOT announces road projects for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana

ODOT (The Ohio Department of Transportation) is announcing the following road projects for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. The schedule includes projects from mid-May through the beginning of fall. Mahoning County. The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning County beginning next week. All scheduled work is...
Columbiana County, OHSalem News Online

Salem Twp. accepts donation for stone to mark Hart Cemetery

FRANKLIN SQUARE — Salem Township trustees agreed T. uesday to accept an anonymous donation for a stone to mark Hart Cemetery on state Route 45. According to Fiscal Officer Dale Davis, Trustee Bill Heston announced the donation for a stone similar to what’s at the Burger Cemetery on Lisbon-Canfield Road which will include the name of the cemetery and the date the cemetery was established.
East Liverpool, OHMorning Journal

County Briefing

East Liverpool clean up will continue on the east end at 10 a.m. May 22 at Second Baptist Church, 1091 Pennsylvania Ave. Free lunch will be served around 1 p.m. Bring gloves, weed eaters and friends. Volunteers can sign in at the event for an opportunity to win a $25 certificate to Sparkle.
East Liverpool, OHReview

Area briefing

Newell Lions Club will hold its last fish fry until the fall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21 at 510 Washington St. Call 304-387-3413 to order a meal. East Liverpool clean up will continue on the east end at 10 a.m. May 22 at Second Baptust Church, 1091 Pennsylvania Ave. Free lunch will be served around 1 p.m. Bring gloves, weed eaters and freinds. Volunteers can sign in at the event for an opportunity to win a $25 certificate to Sparkle.
East Liverpool, OHMorning Journal

East Liverpool civil service commission discusses test

East Liverpool — The city’s Civil Service Commission met for 10 minutes before administering the probationary patrolman’s test Thursday afternoon at the Community and Learning Center. Members discussed the recently given firefighter’s test, which was passed by six people with five of them then going on to get certified after...