Canton, Randolph residents recognized in Boston Globe's Salute to Nurses
Judith Tasang, of Canton, and Carline Cenat and Candelaria Nichols, of Randolph, were recently recognized in the Boston Globe’s annual “Salute to Nurses.”. Tasang is a registered nurse who works for Hebrew Rehabilitation Center at NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham; Cenat is a registered nurse who works on the Memory Care floor at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston; and Nichols is a licensed practical nurse who works at Orchard Cove in Canton.www.wickedlocal.com