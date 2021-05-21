Live events coming up in Mechanicsville

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Mechanicsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mechanicsville:

Parent and Me: Fishing Fun (Gilbert Run) Charlotte Hall, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 13140 Charles St, Charlotte Hall, MD

Are you interested in learning how to fish? Would you like to take your child fishing but not sure where to begin? Then you do not want to miss our Parent and Me fishing lessons at Gilbert Run...

Jill Black and the Panic Attack Rockin Debut- Moose Lodge #495- 27636 Mechanicsville Md 20659 Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Join Jill Black and the Panic Attack Debut at the Moose Lodge. We will playing the hits of the 60's,70's,80's from classic rock to variety dance music and a little in-between. We will get you on...

International Hot Rod Association @ Maryland International Raceway Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Presented by Moser Engineering, Hagerty Motorsports. Join us for the Final Round of the IHRA 2021 Sportsman Spectacular Series as we take to the 1/8 mile at Maryland International Raceway. More...

Yard Sale Chaptico, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 37497 Zack Fowler Rd, Chaptico, MD

Christ Church Chaptico Yard Sale Saturday May 22 8:00am—12:00pm 37497 Zach Fowler Rd Chaptico, MD 20621 Select plants for sale along with our variety of yard sale…

Charlotte Hall Jazzercise May In-Person Schedule Charlotte Hall, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:45 AM

OUR LIVE-IN PERSON SCHEDULE Monday-Friday 9:00am Monday, Wednesday 5pm Tuesday and Thursday 6pm Saturday 7am, 8:15am & 9:30am Sunday 8:30am Outdoor classes for May. May 8 at 9:30 and May 31 at...