newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mechanicsville, MD

Live events coming up in Mechanicsville

Posted by 
Mechanicsville Daily
Mechanicsville Daily
 1 day ago

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Mechanicsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mechanicsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHKJu_0a7COxDm00

Parent and Me: Fishing Fun (Gilbert Run)

Charlotte Hall, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 13140 Charles St, Charlotte Hall, MD

Are you interested in learning how to fish? Would you like to take your child fishing but not sure where to begin? Then you do not want to miss our Parent and Me fishing lessons at Gilbert Run...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFHkS_0a7COxDm00

Jill Black and the Panic Attack Rockin Debut- Moose Lodge #495- 27636 Mechanicsville Md 20659

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 27636 Mechanicsville Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Join Jill Black and the Panic Attack Debut at the Moose Lodge. We will playing the hits of the 60's,70's,80's from classic rock to variety dance music and a little in-between. We will get you on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ek1N4_0a7COxDm00

International Hot Rod Association @ Maryland International Raceway

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Presented by Moser Engineering, Hagerty Motorsports. Join us for the Final Round of the IHRA 2021 Sportsman Spectacular Series as we take to the 1/8 mile at Maryland International Raceway. More...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvD2b_0a7COxDm00

Yard Sale

Chaptico, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 37497 Zack Fowler Rd, Chaptico, MD

Christ Church Chaptico Yard Sale Saturday May 22 8:00am—12:00pm 37497 Zach Fowler Rd Chaptico, MD 20621 Select plants for sale along with our variety of yard sale…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOHhr_0a7COxDm00

Charlotte Hall Jazzercise May In-Person Schedule

Charlotte Hall, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:45 AM

OUR LIVE-IN PERSON SCHEDULE Monday-Friday 9:00am Monday, Wednesday 5pm Tuesday and Thursday 6pm Saturday 7am, 8:15am & 9:30am Sunday 8:30am Outdoor classes for May. May 8 at 9:30 and May 31 at...

Learn More
Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville, MD
29
Followers
108
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Charlotte Hall, MD
City
Chaptico, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Classic Rock#Live Theater#Live Music#Local Events#Md Join Jill Black#70#Moser Engineering#Chaptico Yard Sale#Ihra#Moose Lodge#Outdoor Classes#Variety Dance Music#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#In Person Events#Saturday 7am#Remote Audiences#Live Remote Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...