Coming soon: Easton events

(EASTON, MD) Live events are lining up on the Easton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

Kat Parsons Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:59 PM

A little bit Zen, a little bit playful, Kat Parsons’ music balances on the dicey line between reality and fantasy. Instead of running from the duality of that place, Parsons […]

Easton Airport Open House and Airfield Tours Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 29137 Newnam Rd, Easton, MD

Easton Airport is excited to invite the public to a special “Walk & Talk” airport open house series. The event will offer the community an on-site trek of the community […]

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 20 N Washington St, Easton, MD

Let's Do Trivia! has returned to EASTON, MD - CONTACT-FREE! 7pm About this Event WE'RE BACK WITH OUR NEW CONTACT-FREE Let's Do Trivia! NEW EARLIER TIME! No pencils or pads, no walking back and...

Maryland Senior Four-Ball Championship Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 6142 Country Club Dr, Easton, MD

The tournament will be 18 holes Four-Ball Stroke Play. This tournament is open to male members of MSGA member clubs. Each team shall consist of members of the same club. Each player must have...

Annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 W Dover St, Easton, MD

The Chesapeake Children's Book Festival will take place at the Easton branch of the Talbot County Free Library on Saturday, June 12, from 9 am to 2 pm This year it will be an outdoor, in-person...