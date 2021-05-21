What’s up Aberdeen: Local events calendar

(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are coming to Aberdeen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Aberdeen:

Dedicating The Rose Center Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 210 K St, Hoquiam, WA

We are hosting a very special service honoring Pastor Jeani Shofner and dedicating this building to her. Her legacy of service to our community will not be forgotten and her memory will be with us...

Regular City Council Meeting - Via Zoom Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:15 PM

Aberdeen City Hall 200 E Market Aberdeen, WA 98520 Phone: 360-533-4100 Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Noon to 1 p.m. for lunch

STBHDR: "Nice Nuts", Good Drinks and Great Drag! Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 206 S Broadway St, Aberdeen, WA

Small Town Big Harts Drag Revue is so excited to be teaming up with GH Wine Sellars in Aberdeen. We look forward to their hosting our event and are grateful they opened the doors to our show. This...

Twisted Aberdeen Art Walk Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1301-2527 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen, WA

Twisted Aberdeen Art Walk - Walk the Morrison Riverfront Trail and experience local artists and businesses. Covid protocols will be enforced and masks are required. Will be a wonderful event.

Ball Buster Tournament Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 5300 Central Park Dr, Aberdeen, WA

Come and try out our golf course in its toughest setup yet! The pins are tucked and the tees are…