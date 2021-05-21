newsbreak-logo
Aberdeen, WA

What's up Aberdeen: Local events calendar

Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 1 day ago

(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are coming to Aberdeen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Aberdeen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMl4c_0a7COso900

Dedicating The Rose Center

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 210 K St, Hoquiam, WA

We are hosting a very special service honoring Pastor Jeani Shofner and dedicating this building to her. Her legacy of service to our community will not be forgotten and her memory will be with us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIcOO_0a7COso900

Regular City Council Meeting - Via Zoom

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:15 PM

Aberdeen City Hall 200 E Market Aberdeen, WA 98520 Phone: 360-533-4100 Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Noon to 1 p.m. for lunch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfZUm_0a7COso900

STBHDR: "Nice Nuts", Good Drinks and Great Drag!

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 206 S Broadway St, Aberdeen, WA

Small Town Big Harts Drag Revue is so excited to be teaming up with GH Wine Sellars in Aberdeen. We look forward to their hosting our event and are grateful they opened the doors to our show. This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9Gae_0a7COso900

Twisted Aberdeen Art Walk

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1301-2527 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen, WA

Twisted Aberdeen Art Walk - Walk the Morrison Riverfront Trail and experience local artists and businesses. Covid protocols will be enforced and masks are required. Will be a wonderful event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjtyD_0a7COso900

Ball Buster Tournament

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 5300 Central Park Dr, Aberdeen, WA

Come and try out our golf course in its toughest setup yet! The pins are tucked and the tees are…

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen gas at $3.28 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ABERDEEN, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Aberdeen, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 904 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 5801 Olympic Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Taholah, WAPosted by
Taholah News Watch

Anacortes, WAtravelblog.org

Anacortes, WA

A day of sunshine and beautiful views. We left Quinault Lodge and drove around the southern and eastern part of Olympic National Park to Port Townsend Ferry Terminal. We stopped in Aberdeen, WA to get the oil changed in our rental car because it kept giving us a warning that oil life was low. The guy at the shop told us that it only had 1 ½ quarts of oil and it holds 8 quarts. All we would need is for another car to break down on us this trip. It is fixed now and Hertz will reimburse us the price of the oil change. Hope to get our truck back at the end of next week. Gale and Phil left at 5 am for the ferry as they had reservations because of the RV. Margaret and Barry left at 7:30 am and we left at 8 am with a few stops. When we got to the ferry we had our tickets but no reservations so we were on stand by. Margaret and Barry were still there waiting when we got there so we parked our car in line and talked with them for a while. They got on the 2:00.
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Hoquiam, WAgograysharbor.com

Friday Newsbriefs

Folks waiting for their chance to dig and eat razor clams will soon have a chance. There’s an approved window this weekend off Grays Harbor County, during low tides Saturday and Monday – it’ll only be in the mornings – no digging is allowed in the afternoons…. it’s been quite a while since digging has been halted for this long – the last time there was an extended wait period was in 2015.
Grays Harbor County, WAGraysHarborTalk

Harbor Regional Health: Serving the healthcare needs of Grays Harbor

Names provide more than a unique identity. They also unite us as a chosen family under one common banner. On April 5, 2021, Harbor Regional Health new unified brand for Grays Harbor Community Hospital, its specialists, clinics, and healthcare services across Grays Harbor County. Though the name has changed, their skilled and caring health services continue, and their dedication to our community remains.
Hoquiam, WAseattlepi.com

Hoquiam, Washington Photos #6…

The motorhome is parked at the Hoquiam River RV Park in Hoquiam, Washington. Our scheduled departure is October 1st. (Please accept my apologies for poor quality bird pics. The were very far away, very small, moving quickly and shot hand-held full long range exposure.) I HOPE YOU ENJOYED THE PHOTOS.
Washington Stateghscanner.com

5 Day Overnight Closure For Simpson Ave Bridge Coming Next Week

Washington State DOT says a smoother ride along a four-mile stretch of US 101 between Aberdeen and Hoquiam is almost here. Before that can happen, crews must close the US 101 Hoquiam River Simpson Avenue Bridge over several nights for grinding and paving. Rognlin’s Inc. crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will pave portions of the highway leading up to the bridge during overnight hours when traffic volumes are less. Nearby residents may hear increased noise levels from construction activities.
Grays Harbor County, WAPosted by
The Daily World

Druzianich family donates playground equipment

New playground equipment is being installed at Vance Creek Park in Elma thanks entirely to the generosity of one family. Grays Harbor County’s Director of Utilities, Facilities, and Community Development, Mark Cox said the old playground equipment was reaching the end of its life and the county budgeted for replacement of the play structure back in 2019. In 2020 the County began to make arrangements with Cascade Recreation to purchase a new play structure when they were contacted by the Druzianich family regarding a donation.
Taholah, WAPosted by
Taholah News Watch

Taholah, WAPosted by
Taholah News Watch

Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WAPosted by
The Daily World

Music Teachers Association holds annual Music Artistry Program

The Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association held their annual Music Artistry Program on Saturday, March 20. Secreatary of the organization Christine Hill said they invite visiting artists to evaluate their students and choose a piano and a voice representative to perform in the Washington State Music Teachers Association state conference honors recitals. This year’s evaluations were performed virtually via Zoom video conference and the state conference recitals will also be virtual.
Washington StateThe Daily World

Some summer festivals planned, but pandemic predicament persists

With COVID-19 cases on a rapid rise in neighboring Oregon — so much so that the state is re-implementing some restrictions — and also still somewhat iffy here in Washington state, it’s not the perfect harbinger of a quite “normal” summer. So local tourism officials are hedging their bets when it comes to the annual summer festivals that attract thousands to the Harbor and their host venues.